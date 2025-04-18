Copyright © HT Media Limited
Upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI colour options unveiled

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Apr 2025, 10:41 AM
  • Volkswagen Golf GTI will come with 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 245 bhp and 370 Nm.
Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kings Red Premium Metallic Black colour scheme.

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the Golf GTI in the Indian market. It would be brought in limited numbers and will be sold only through online channels. Volkswagen will bring the hot hatchback as a completely built unit (CBU). Now, the colour options of the new Golf GTI have been revealed. There are four colours on offer - Kings Red Premium Metallic Black, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother-of-Pearl Black and Moonstone Grey Black.

What is the expected price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Golf GTI seeks to position itself as the ultimate performance hatchback in the Indian market, encountering Minimal direct competition. Its main competitor is the Mini Cooper S, which is similarly regarded as a legendary performance hatchback. The expected price for the VW Golf GTI is projected to surpass 50 lakh ex-showroom.

What powers the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The VW Golf GTI features a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combination produces 245 bhp and provides a maximum torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

What are the interior features and characteristics of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI presents a sophisticated all-black interior, paired with a user-friendly dashboard layout. It features sport bucket seats that provide excellent support for occupants. The three-spoke steering wheel, adorned with the GTI emblem, adds to the vehicle's sporty aesthetic. This is further highlighted by metallic pedals and digital climate controls tailored specifically for the GTI.

Central to the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration and incorporates the latest automotive technologies. To further enhance comfort and convenience, the vehicle is equipped with automatic climate control and wireless phone charging options.

What is the exterior design of the Volkswagen Golf GTI like?

The 2024 Golf GTI continues the tradition of its unique design elements, presenting a timeless sporty and bold look. The front features the signature Volkswagen grille, which prominently displays the 'GTI' emblem. It is also fitted with matrix-LED headlights that enhance visibility. The front bumper boasts an aggressive design characterized by a striking honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the back, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts highlight the vehicle's performance-oriented aesthetics. There would be 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on offer as well.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2025, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Golf GTI
