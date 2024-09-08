Upcoming TVS Apache RR 310 spied for first time. Check details

TVS Motor Company, a leading two-wheeler manufacturer in India, is all ready to provide a major update to its flagship sports bike Apache RR 310. The spy shots of the motorcycle testing indicate that it is due to launch anytime soon.

The TVS Apache RR 310 was amongst the first projects under the joint venture between the company and BMW Motorrad and has emerged as a firm favourite amongst enthusiasts for its performance-oriented platform and advanced feature list. Last year, the TVS Apache RTR 310 gained a more powerful engine and an enviable suite of electronics; but the same set of updates never trickled down to the Apache RR 310.

Updated TVS Apache RR 310: Key Changes

The spy shots of the 2025 Apache RR 310 have shown some interesting additions to the upcoming flagship sports bike from TVS . While the general silhouette of the motorcycle isn't much different from the present one, the most noticeable addition is the presence of winglets.

These aero elements mounted on the fairing, generally seen on larger and more powerful motorcycles, offer a better sense of stability and lower drag. This is going to be a first-of-its-kind feature in a 310cc motorcycle for the Indian market.

Updated TVS Apache RR 310: Performance and features

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 would most probably retain the same power unit as the RTR 310 with 35.08 bhp of power and 28.7 Nm of torque. However, its star value is its electronics. The motorcycle is expected to come fitted with a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), bi-directional quick-shifter and heated and cooled seats.

Another major update to the Apache RR 310 is expected to be the 6-axis IMU. The package upgrades the motorcycle with a suite of advanced electronic rider assists, including dynamic stability control, cornering ABS, cruise control, wheelie mitigation, cornering traction control, rear lift-off prevention, slope-responsive control, and cornering cruise control, among others.

Updated TVS Apache RR 310: Expected launch

Though the exact date of launch for the updated TVS Apache RR 310 is not certain, the latest sightings show that the motorcycle might enter the Indian market soon. While no official announcement has been issued by the TVS Motor Company, it is expected that additional details on the bike will be shared in the coming months.

