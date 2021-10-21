This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser likely to break cover at EICMA 2021
Royal Enfield may unveil the new 650 cc cruiser at the upcoming EICMA 2021.
The new Royal Enfield cruiser may be named Super Meteor. It will be a rival to the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S.
Royal Enfield is gearing up to roll out a slew of new products in the Indian market soon. After the new Meteor 350 and the new-gen Classic 350, the Chennai-based bikemaker's next product could be the 650 cc cruiser that was also spotted on tests previously.
The bike may also share the same engine platform as the existing 650 Twins (Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650). While it may be named Shotgun 650 as the company has already registered the name and it fits the bike's overall character, but a BikeWale report also suggests that the brand might also consider naming it ‘Super Meteor’. The name isn't new to the brand as it was previously used back in 1970's.
Apart from this, Royal Enfield could also unveil the new Scram at the international motor event. The new Scram could come out to be the more road-biased version of the Himalayan adventure bike. In addition to that, the company also has a scrambler-oriented motorcycle in the lineup that will share the same platform as the new Meteor 350. It is likely to be named Hunter 350. More details will be rolled out soon in the future.