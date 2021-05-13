Upcoming 2022 KTM 490 range to have five models

KTM has a rather promising portfolio in the pipeline, reveals a leaked image from Pierer Mobility presentation. While the news about the updated 390 and 250 ranges is already out in the market, the latest leak spills beans on the KTM’s 490 range that will comprise at least five models.

The new 490 lineup from the SuperDuke maker will include 490 Duke and RC 490 models which are most likely India-bound. In addition, there will also be an Adventure 490 motorcycle to be placed above the Adventure 390 model, also sold in the Indian market. KTM will use the same 490 platform to implant two new off-road biased enduro bikes in the range which are unlikely to arrive in India.

The newly-developed 490 platform from KTM will feature a parallel-twin layout which will sit at the heart of the entire 490 range. The launch of the new 490 model range in India will make the Austrian two-wheeler maker's presence stronger than ever in the country. With the parallel-twin configuration, the new KTM models will invite a whole new range of customers

Some of these models may break cover towards the end of 2021 as 2022 models.

While the KTM's 490 range may arrive in India by 2022, the company's very next model in the lineup includes the updated RC200. The same bike was also spotted on the assembly line in Chakan, Pune a few weeks back. The launch, however, is yet to be announced officially.