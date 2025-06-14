Uno Minda launches dual-port USB charging accessory for motorcycles

One of the leading automotive component makers, Uno Minda, has launched a dual-port USB charger accessory for motorcycles, priced at ₹194. The new accessory brings added convenience for riders, especially on longer journeys, wherein you may have multiple devices to charge. This should be particularly helpful for those carrying a mobile phone and a navigation device or action cam, which need to be charged on the fly.

Uno Minda Dual-Port USB Charger For Motorcycles

The dual-port USB charger can be mounted on the handlebar, making it easier to access. The fast charger is designed to operate at peak output of 30W /2.4A, and is compatible with BS6 standards, offering a standardised and dependable solution for the modern two-wheelers.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Kumar, Head of Sales & Marketing, Aftermarket, Uno Minda Ltd, said, "Our new dual-port USB mobile phone chargers are built with rider comfort and efficiency in mind. With fast-charging capabilities, they offer a seamless experience for bikers who are always on the move. Crafted using premium-grade ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), a durable thermoplastic polymer, these chargers offer superior hardness, impact resistance, and weatherproof reliability, making them perfect for Indian riding conditions."

Uno Minda Dual-Port USB Charger Availability

The dual-port USB charger for motorcycles comes with a one-year warranty, and the manufacturer promises a robust build quality. The company is retailing the charging accessory across multiple e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s website, Uno Minda Kart. It will also be available in select retail stores nationwide.

Uno Minda's dual-port USB charger competes in a highly contested space with a host of other players. Buyers have multiple options to choose from, including local and international accessory makers. Make sure to look for products that suit your needs and are compatible with your devices.

