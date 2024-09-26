Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Here are five ICE-powered alternatives to consider

Ultraviolette has positioned itself at a crucial time within the Indian automotive market where electric two-wheelers are steadily gaining popularity and have been continuously observing significant sales figures. At the same time, there are many who feel skeptical about electric motorcycles and are less than willing to delve into the new and emerging segment. For those who are looking for formidable ICE-powered motorcycles that match up to the F77 Mach 2, we have come up with the following list of five models that can be considered:

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the latest e-motorcycle from the Karnataka-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, and it is the first of their models to be exported out of India. Priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, the F77 Mach 2 will be launched in the markets of Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain, among others. This e-motorcycle is available in two variants and can offer 323 km on a single charge.

1 TVS Apache RTR 310 Engine 312.12 cc View Offers View More Details The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the company’s most expensive naked street bike and is built on a platform that has been developed with BMW. Available in three variants and with two colour options, the RTR 310 is priced starting from ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Arsenal Black variant without the quickshifter. Adding the latter would hike up the price by ₹17,010, while the top Fury Yellow option comes at ₹2.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is built on a steel trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame and is suspended by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 312 cc engine that makes 35 bhp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of torque at 6,650 rpm. It rides on 17-inch dual compound alloy wheels and is fitted with single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

2 BMW G310 R The G310 R is a naked street bike built on the platform that BMW co-developed with TVS and is nearly identical to the Apache RTR 310. It is available in one single variant and is listed at a starting price of ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three colour variants available: Sport, Passion, and Triple Black. The BMW G310 R is powered by a water-cooled, single-cylinder 313 cc engine that makes 33.5 bhp and 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of maximum torque at 7,500 rpm. It is suspended by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear which is pre-load adjustable. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and has single disc brakes fitted on both ends with dual channel ABS. The G310 R features a slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox operated by an adjustable clutch lever, and it comes with a fully digital instrument cluster.

3 Kawasaki Ninja 300 The Ninja 300 is a sports bike from the Japanese auto giant Kawasaki and it is priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one variant and three colour options, which are Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Gray. A 296 cc parallel twin engine powers the Ninja 300, and with it, the sports bike makes 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of maximum torque at 10,000 rpm. It is built on a diamond frame and is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that can be adjusted for pre-load. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 rides on 17-inch alloys that are fitted with petal-type disc brakes, 290 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear. Further features include a semi-digital cluster, dual channel ABS and a 2-1 exhaust system with a short-style silencer. The sports bike has a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

4 KTM 390 Duke The KTM 390 Duke is a street bike available in one variant and two colour options. Priced starting from ₹3.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the 390 Duke is the flagship motorcycle in KTM’s India-specific portfolio. A 398.63 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit powers the motorcycle and makes 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of maximum torque at 6,900 rpm. The motorcycle features an underbelly exhaust that helps balance out its centre of mass and allows for a more throaty sound signature from the engine. The 390 Duke is built around an all-aluminium trellis frame that features a cast aluminium sub-frame and is suspended by USD forks in the front that are adjustable for compression and rebound. The rear monoshock can be configured for pre-load and rebound. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS. Further features include traction control, launch control, multiple ride modes for varying conditions, ride-by-wire, Quickshifter+, and a Type-C charging port.

5 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Engine 398.63 cc View Offers View More Details The Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills streetbike available in one single variant and colour option. It is priced at ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and features multiple electronic rider aids. The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 399 cc engine that can make 46 bhp and 9,600 rpm and 39 Nm of max torque at 7,000 rpm. There is a six-speed gearbox paired with the power unit and the motorcycle features a bi-directional quickshifter. The Svartpilen is built around a steel trellis frame and is suspended by adjustable USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are taken over by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual channel ABS, and these are fitted onto 17-inch spoke wheels in Pirelli tyres. Features include ride-by-wire technology, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and five-inch TFT cluster with two ride modes.

