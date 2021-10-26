TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the new ‘Coral Silk’ colour scheme on its highly popular XL100 moped for the festive season 2021. With the announcement of the new paint scheme, the XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options including Mint Blue, Luster Gold, Red Black, Grey Black, and the newly launched Coral Silk.

The newly introduced paint theme has been added to its ‘i-Touch Special Edition’ trim.

Apart from the addition of the new paint scheme, there is no other update on the moped, as the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The XL100 is the most-selling two-wheeler from TVS Motor Company. It is highly popular in the rural and semi-urban market as it serves as a reliable workhorse for small and medium-sized private business owners.

Mechanically, changes remain nil. Powering the TVS' most affordable moped is a 99.7 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine which was updated with fuel injection technology in 2020. This engine has been rated to churn out 4.3 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. The company claims that the new fuel-injection technology has helped the powertrain to attain 15% more fuel efficiency.

The two-wheeler comes with features such as LED DRLs, a one-touch start system, mobile charging, and more. Some of the basic equipment and cycleparts on the XL100 include telescopic front forks, hydraulic rear shocks, and 110 mm drum brakes.