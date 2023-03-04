TVS unveils 4 custom-built Ronin motorcycles at MotoSoul 2023

TVS Motor Company has unveiled four custom-built Ronin motorcycles at the MotoSoul biking and music festival held in Goa. All four custom-built motorcycles have been designed by different motorcycle modification shops worldwide, including India. The TVS Ronin is the brand’s first-ever modern retro and promises to be a fun lifestyle offering. The company also introduced its flat-track racing program with the Ronin at MotoSoul 2023.

The first motorcycle to be unveiled is the Agonda built by JvB-moto from Germany. The Agonda is a custom-built Ronin Scrambler and features heavily updated bodywork. The bike gets a new headlamp casing, a wide handlebar, a flat single-piece seat, and large alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The stock LED headlight has been carried over. The Ronin Agonda is finished in a shade of white with blue and red stripes on the fuel tank.

SCR built by the TVS Design Team

Up next is the SCR built by the TVS Design Team. The Ronin SCR gets a raked front-end, low seat, spoked wheels with block pattern off-road tyres, engine bash plate, and dual exhaust pipes at the side that are mounted high. The SCR also features a raised front fender, a single seat and a wide handlebar. The bike is finished in a shade of metallic silver with yellow highlights that do stand out.

Musashi built by Smoked Garage

Making its way to Goa from Indonesia is the Musashi built by Indonesian mod shop Smoked Garage. The motorcycle gets an all-black paint scheme that looks fantastic, while changes include a new flat single seat, headlamp with grille, linked rear shock, and a custom engine guard. The bike also features new wheels with chunky off-road tyres and new brakes. The all-black paint scheme is complemented by the golden USD front forks and gold highlights on the engine.

Wakizashi built by Rajputana Customs

Lastly, India’s very own Rajputana Customs from Rajasthan arrives with the Wakizashi bringing more retro to the motorcycle. The custom-built Ronin is more like a cafe racer with the lowered handlebar, custom-built fuel tank, new spoked wheels, chopped tail section and a new rear shock. There’s also an aftermarket exhaust on the bike.

TVS has not announced if either of the custom Ronins get a performance upgrade. The stock motorcycle uses a 225 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor with 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.9 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

