TVS two-wheeler sales grow by 15% in April 2025 with over 4.3 lakh units sold

TVS Motor Company reported its sales for April 2025, and the two-wheeler giant registered a 15 per cent growth in overall volumes. TVS dispatched a cumulative (domestic + exports) 430,330 units last month, against 374,592 units sold in April 2024. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 323,647 units, witnessing a hike of seven per cent over 301,449 units sold in April last year.

Two-wheeler sales in April 2025

Motorcycle sales grew by 17 per cent in April 2025, with 220,527 units sold, compared to 188,110 units sold during the same period last year. Scooter sales also witnessed an 18 per cent uptick in volumes with 169,741 units dispatched last month, against 144,126 units sold a year before.

TVS EV Sales

The TVS iQube continued to post strong volumes for the brand, ensuring its place as one of the top two bestselling electric scooters on sale. TVS sold 27,684 units in April this year, registering a hefty growth of 59 per cent over 17,403 units sold during the same month last year.

Exports grew by 45%

With respect to exports, TVS dispatched 116,880 units, comprising two-wheelers and three-wheelers, in April this year. The company registered a hike of 45 per cent year-on-year, when compared to 80,508 units shipped overseas in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports grew by 46 per cent with 106,683 units shipped last month, against 73,143 units during the same period last year.

Lastly, TVS’ three-wheeler sales registered a growth of 50 per cent with 13,566 units sold in April 2025, against 9,023 units sold in April last year. The brand’s overall volumes for April stood at 443,896 units, registering a 16 per cent growth year-on-year when compared to 383,516 units sold in April last year.

