TVS Tangent RR Concept design patent filed in India, could preview Apache RR 450

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 25 Feb 2026, 17:52 pm
  • TVS Tangent RR Concept patent images reveal aero-heavy supersport design and premium hardware, possibly previewing the upcoming Apache RR 450.

TVS has patented the design for the Tangent RR Concept, previewing a future middleweight supersports offering
The TVS Motor Company has filed a design patent for the Tangent RR Concept in India. The motorcycle was originally showcased as a prototype for a design study at the EICMA 2025 trade show held in Milan. While a design patent does not often confirm a new model slated to enter production, it can reveal a lot of key information about the company’s future plans and influence upcoming models in the pipeline.

TVS Tangent RR Concept: Extreme supersports design

TVS made its EICMA debut in 2025 with a grand showcase of 6 new two-wheelers, including the Tangent RR Concept shown above

The Tangent RR Concept features a fully faired supersport silhouette with prominent aero elements. At the front, the motorcycle uses a low-set LED headlamp integrated into the fairing, flanked by large air ducts, while its layered panels and sharp creases bring an aggressively track-oriented stance.

The concept features an aggressive side profile with sculpted surfaces leading the eye towards a slim and upswept tail section. There is a split-seat configuration and the overall design ethos appears to draw from current-age middleweight supersports.

TVS Tangent RR Concept: Premium underpinnings

Patent images further suggest that the motorcycle employs a twin-spar frame, likely made from aluminium. This has been paired with upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking hardware appears to include petal discs at both ends, with a radial-mounted front caliper biting on twin front discs. Additional elements visible include clip-on handlebars, a steering damper, a round TFT colour display and what appears to be a lightweight aluminium swingarm.

Additional elements visible to the naked eye include clip-on handlebars for the committed ergonomics typical of supersports, a steering damper for high-speed stability, a round TFT colour dash, and what appears to be a lightweight aluminium swingarm at the rear.

Also Read : Norton Atlas adventure tourer spied testing in India ahead of 2026 launch

TVS Tangent RR Concept: Will this become the Apache RR 450?

TVS has yet to disclose any technical specifications or powertrain details for the Tangent RR Concept. However, the prototype is widely expected to preview the brand’s upcoming supersport offering, the next-generation TVS Apache RR 450. That model will likely share its powertrain and underpinnings with the forthcoming BMW F 450 GS under the existing TVS-BMW partnership.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2026, 17:52 pm IST
TAGS: tvs tvs motor company upcoming bikes supersport
