TVS set to showcase new products for Europe at EICMA 2026

Indian automaker TVS has announced that it will return to EICMA this November, a year after its debut in Milan. The company will present new models for Europe at a press conference on November 3. The company has stated that the event last year was a crucial point, marking the company’s growth in the European market. Since then, the company has focused on establishing the foundations for long-term success, building its dealer network, after-sales capabilities and customer support infrastructure across key markets.

TVS Motor Company will return to EICMA on November 3, showcasing new European models. Its Italian sales grew 110%, while expansion continues across France, Germany, Spain and Portugal

TVS’ Expansion in European Market

TVS works with around 100 dealers in Italy, its first European market. The company highlights that sales in Italy have grown by 110 per cent over the past year, outpacing overall market growth of around 10 per cent. Expanding further within Europe, the company is establishing its own national sales companies, with operations in Italy being quickly followed by France and Germany, where TVS dealerships will open soon. Moreover, approximately 25 TVS dealers are already open in Spain and Portugal, and the TVS range is on sale in Malta. Hungary, Greece and Serbia market openings will follow in the near future.

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“Last year in Milan we said we were serious about Europe. A year later, we can demonstrate what that commitment looks like. We have built a strong foundation in Italy, established our own presence in key markets, and strengthened our proximity to dealers and customers. This year we return to EICMA to showcase how our product portfolio, guided by TVS Motor's enduring values of innovation, quality and customer centricity, is resonating with riders across Europe," said Peyman Kargar, President- International Business, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor Company serves 68 million customers in more than 90 countries. Its European operation is supported by innovation and design capability in India, Bologna and the United Kingdom.

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