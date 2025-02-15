TVS Ronin now gets a ‘Rann Utsav edition’. Here's whats new

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has introduced two ‘Rann Utsav’ edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin . These motorcycles were unveiled in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism at the ongoing Rann Utsav to celebrate motorcycling and cultural heritage.

TVS Ronin Rann Utsav Edition: Design

The TVS Ronin Rann Utsav edition motorcycles incorporate design elements inspired by Gujarat’s cultural heritage. Custom graphics and patterns on the motorcycle have been added to the tank. front mudguard and the plastic side covers of the bike adding a traditional aesthetic to modern engineering.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS Ronin 225.9 cc 225.9 cc 42.95 kmpl 42.95 kmpl ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS XL100 99.7 cc 99.7 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹45,999 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Fiero 125 125 cc 125 cc 67.0 kmpl 67.0 kmpl ₹80,000 Alert Me When Launched TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹86,841 Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 110 113.3 cc 113.3 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹74,691 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS RTX 300 299 cc 299 cc ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented on the launch, stating that the newly launched bikes incorporate the essence of Gujarati culture into the bikes' design. He also added that it is “… a unique way to experience motorcycling in a heritage-rich environment."

Also Read : TVS X performance e-scooter deliveries begin in India over a year after launch

TVS Ronin Rann Utsav Edition: Features

Other than the custom graphics and artwork, the TVS Ronin Rann Utsav edition motorcycles get the following features. A unique paint scheme which reflects the hues of the White Rann and the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, exclusive ‘Rann Utsav Edition’ badging to distinguish these models. The rest of the bike remains largely the same, getting features like LED lighting, a custom exhaust, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable levers, TVS SmartXconnect and much more.

Related watch: 2025 TVS Ronin Revealed #Shorts

TVS Ronin Rann Utsav Edition: Engine

There are no mechanical changes and the TVS Ronin ‘Rann Utsav’ Edition continues to use the 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. The bike gets 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets a T-shaped LED DRL, LED headlamp, two riding modes - Rain and Urban, adjustable levers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Compared to the range-topping Ronin TD variant, the Ronin special edition commands a premium of ₹4,000.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: