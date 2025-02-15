HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ronin ‘rann Edition’ Is A Tribute To The Rann Utsav. Here's What Has Changed

TVS Ronin now gets a ‘Rann Utsav edition’. Here's whats new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The TVS Ronin Rann Utsav edition motorcycles aim to integrate motorcycling with cultural tourism.
TVSM x Rann of Kutch
TVS has partnered with Gujarat Tourism and as part of this collaboration, the company unveiled two exclusive ‘Rann Utsav’ edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin.
TVSM x Rann of Kutch
TVS has partnered with Gujarat Tourism and as part of this collaboration, the company unveiled two exclusive ‘Rann Utsav’ edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has introduced two ‘Rann Utsav’ edition custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin. These motorcycles were unveiled in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism at the ongoing Rann Utsav to celebrate motorcycling and cultural heritage.

TVS Ronin Rann Utsav Edition: Design

The TVS Ronin Rann Utsav edition motorcycles incorporate design elements inspired by Gujarat’s cultural heritage. Custom graphics and patterns on the motorcycle have been added to the tank. front mudguard and the plastic side covers of the bike adding a traditional aesthetic to modern engineering.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
TVS XL100
Engine Icon99.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹45,999
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹86,841
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter 110 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 110
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon48 kmpl
₹74,691
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Rtx 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300
Engine Icon299 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented on the launch, stating that the newly launched bikes incorporate the essence of Gujarati culture into the bikes' design. He also added that it is “… a unique way to experience motorcycling in a heritage-rich environment."

Also Read : TVS X performance e-scooter deliveries begin in India over a year after launch

TVS Ronin Rann Utsav Edition: Features

Other than the custom graphics and artwork, the TVS Ronin Rann Utsav edition motorcycles get the following features. A unique paint scheme which reflects the hues of the White Rann and the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, exclusive ‘Rann Utsav Edition’ badging to distinguish these models. The rest of the bike remains largely the same, getting features like LED lighting, a custom exhaust, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable levers, TVS SmartXconnect and much more.

Related watch: 2025 TVS Ronin Revealed #Shorts

TVS Ronin Rann Utsav Edition: Engine

There are no mechanical changes and the TVS Ronin ‘Rann Utsav’ Edition continues to use the 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. The bike gets 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets a T-shaped LED DRL, LED headlamp, two riding modes - Rain and Urban, adjustable levers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Compared to the range-topping Ronin TD variant, the Ronin special edition commands a premium of 4,000.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: tvs ronin tvs ronin

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.