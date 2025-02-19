TVS Ronin on your wishlist? Five key alternatives you can consider

The 2025 TVS Ronin has been launched in India at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated TVS Ronin gets two new colours, namely - Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. In addition to this, the new TVS Ronin's mid-spec variant gets dual-channel ABS as standard fitment and comes priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 TVS Ronin comes with a host of visual tweaks. The headlight surrounds have been blacked out, while the seat comes with a redesigned look. Also, the rear mudguard of the motorcycle has become slimmer.

Powering the updated TVS Ronin is a 225.9 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 20.1 bhp peak power and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox for transmission duty. The motorcycle comes with a steel chassis that is suspended by upside-down front forks and a monoshock absorber at the back.

