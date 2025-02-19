TVS Ronin on your wishlist? Five key alternatives you can consider
- If you are planning to buy the TVS Ronin, here are some other key options to consider as well.
The 2025 TVS Ronin has been launched in India at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated TVS Ronin gets two new colours, namely - Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. In addition to this, the new TVS Ronin's mid-spec variant gets dual-channel ABS as standard fitment and comes priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2025 TVS Ronin comes with a host of visual tweaks. The headlight surrounds have been blacked out, while the seat comes with a redesigned look. Also, the rear mudguard of the motorcycle has become slimmer.
Powering the updated TVS Ronin is a 225.9 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 20.1 bhp peak power and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox for transmission duty. The motorcycle comes with a steel chassis that is suspended by upside-down front forks and a monoshock absorber at the back.
One of the key alternatives to the TVS Ronin is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. It is a retro-themed roadster with a 350 cc engine. This neo-retro motorcycle has already sold more than five lakh units since its inception. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349.34 cc, single-cylinder engine which generates19.64 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 delivers 36.2 kmpl of fuel economy and has a 13-litre fuel tank, accounting for a range of 470 km with a full tank. It is priced between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.
The Honda CB350RS is another key alternative to the TVS Ronin. Priced between ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants, the Honda CB350RS is a scrambler-styled motorcycle targeted at adventure-loving riding enthusiasts. This retro-themed motorcycle is powered by a 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that pumps out 20.78 bhp peak power and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This same engine also works in the models such as the Honda CB350 and Honda H’ness CB350.
Bajaj Dominar 250 is another alternative to TVS Ronin. The Bajaj Dominar 250 comes priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it slightly pricier than the Ronin but a competitive alternative. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.8 cc engine that kicks outa power output of 26.63 bhp and a maximum torque output of 23.5 Nm. For transmission duty, it relies on a six-speed gearbox that features a slipper clutch system. The Bajaj Dominar 250 bike weighs 180 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.
One of the highly popular naked bikes in India is the KTM 250 Duke, which comes bearing the legacy of high performance from other Duke models. Priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke could be a viable alternative to TVS Ronin. Powered by a 249.07 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the motorcycle churns out 30.57 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque.
Hero Xtreme 250R is another quarter-litre offering that can be considered in place of TVS Ronin. The Hero Xtreme 250R is powered by Hero MotoCorp’s newly developed 250 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this motorcycle churns out 30 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of maximum torque. This bike comes priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
