TVS Ronin motorcycle gets price cut ahead of festive season, new colour

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Sep 2024, 17:10 PM
  • TVS Motor has reduced the price of the entry-level variant of the Ronin motorcycle.
TVS Motor has introduced a new colour scheme for the Ronin motorcycle, The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new Midnight Blue shade with fluorescent green graphics for the bike.

TVS Motor, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, have announced a price cut on yet another motorcycle. After reducing the price of the Raider 125 bike by up to 13,000, the manufacturer has now decided to reduce the price of the Ronin motorcycle by up to 15,000 ahead of the festive season. Besides reducing the price of the motorcycle, TVS Motor has also introduced a new colour scheme for the Ronin.

The price cut on the TVS Ronin motorcycle is only applicable to the entry-level variant SS. The price of the Ronin will now start from 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is sold in India in four variants including the SS, TS, TD and TD special edition. The price of the bike goes up to 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS Motor has not made any changes to the price of the other variants of the motorcycle.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets

TVS Motor has also introduced a new colour for the Ronin. There is now a Midnight Blue shade available exclusively with the top-end variant of the motorcycle. It also comes with fluorescent green graphics on the sides to enhance its appeal.

TVS Ronin: Key specs and features

TVS Ronin, which rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350, is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. It is capable of churning out 20.1 bhp of power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS Ronin offers 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by a 300 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

In terms of features, TVS Ronin comes with a T-shaped LED DRL, LED headlamp, two riding modes - Rain and Urban, adjustable levers, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2024, 17:10 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Ronin
