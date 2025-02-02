TVS records 18% growth in January with help of Apache range, Jupiter, Ntorq models

TVS Motor Company has registered a sales growth of 18 per cent in the first month of 2025. The homegrown auto manufacturer in a regulatory statement has said that the company sold 387,671 units of two-wheelers last month, up by 18 per cent from 329,937 units sold in January 2024. While total two-wheeler sales of the company registered an 18 per cent growth, domestic sales surged by 10 per cent from 268,233 units in January last year to 293,860 units recorded in the same month this year.

The scooter segment of the two-wheeler giant contributed most to the total sales. The automaker has stated that its scooter sales registered a growth of 29 per cent with retail sales increasing to 171,111 units in January 2025 as compared to 132,290 units sold in the same month a year ago. The OEM sells popular scooters such as Ntorq and Jupiter, while in the electric vehicle segment, it sells iQube.

In the motorcycle segment, TVS Motor Company sold 174,388 units in January 2025, up by 12 per cent from 155,611 units sold in the same month a year ago. In the motorcydle segment, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer sells Apache range of models along with Ronin, Raider, Radeon etc.

TVS Motor Company is one of the first legacy two-wheeler manufacturers to enter the Indian electric two-wheeler market. The company sells the TVS iQube and TVS X. In this space, the company has registered a significant growth of 55 per cent with 25,195 units in January this year, up from 16,276 units sold in the same month a year ago.

TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 52 per cent with sales increasing from 61,704 units registered in January 2024 to 93,811 units in January 2025.

TVS is now aiming to expand its product lineup with new powertrain technology. The auto company showcased Jupiter 125 with a petrol-CNG powertrain at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

