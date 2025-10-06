TVS Raider Dual Disc ABS variants launched in India from 93,800: What's new?

TVS Motor Company has launched the latest variants of the TVS Raider with dual disc brakes and single-channel ABS, along with other segment-first features. The SXC Dual Disc variant is priced at ₹93,800, while the TFT Dual Disc version comes in at ₹95,600 (both ex-showroom). Positioned as the most advanced versions of the Raider yet, the new variants bring features such as Boost Mode and Glide-Through-Technology (GTT) in the 125 cc commuter segment.

The Raider continues to derive its power from a 125 cc, 3-valve engine, which produces 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm through a 5-speed gearbox. This unit now benefits from “Boost Mode" with iGO Assist, a segment-first feature that delivers an instant surge of power and ups the torque to 11.75 Nm at 6,000 rpm. With GTT, the bike can move easily at lower speeds without the constant need for throttle input, thereby enhancing fuel economy.

TVS Raider Dual Disc: What does it get? Category Details Price (ex-showroom) SXC Dual Disc – ₹ 93,800, TFT Dual Disc – ₹ 95,600 Engine & Performance 125 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled engine, Power: 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, Boost Mode with iGO Assist: Torque rises to 11.75 Nm 5-speed gearbox Transmission 5-speed gearbox Brakes & Safety Dual disc brakes (front & rear) – segment-first Single-channel ABS Tyres Wider tyres: 90/90-17 (front), 110/80-17 (rear) Features & Tech TFT console with 99+ connected features or Reverse LCD with 85 features, TVS SmartXonnect with Bluetooth Voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, call & notification management Design & Styling New metallic silver paint scheme and red alloy wheels Unique Additions Segment-first Boost Mode, Segment-first GTT for smoother low-speed riding

TVS Raider Dual Disc: Hardware updates

The TVS Raider now gets disc brakes all around, a segment-first addition, supported by single-channel ABS for enhanced control. The tyres have gotten wider as well, measuring 90/90-17 at the front and 110/80-17 at the rear for improved grip and cornering stability across a wider range of terrain conditions.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Which one suits you best

TVS Raider Dual Disc: Cosmetic and design updates

The latest Raider variants bring a new metallic silver finish accompanied by sporty red front alloys

The Raider’s styling has also been updated with a new metallic silver finish accompanied by sporty red alloys. Riders can choose between two display setups: a TFT console with over 99 connected features or a reverse LCD with 85 features, both operating on the TVS SmartXonnect platform with Bluetooth connectivity. This enables features including voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, call handling, and notification management.

Commenting on the additions, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Raider redefines what young riders can seek from their motorcycle. In 4 years, it won the love of a million-plus Gen Z riders. Today, the New TVS RAIDER is equipped with the exhilarating “Boost mode" powered by iGO Assist tech, and another segment first - Dual Disc with ABS. With yet another segment-first Glide Through Technology (GTT) now can navigate through even slow traffic with ease. The stylish loaded new TVS Raider raises the “wicked" bar yet again, bringing together thrilling performance, top-notch safety, and unmatched ease. We remain committed to creating motorcycles that our customers are delighted to ride and proud to own."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: