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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Raider 125 Updated With New Colours; Gets Price Hike Across Lineup

TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2026, 12:06 pm
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  • TVS Raider 125 gets new colour options across variants along with a price hike of up to 1,500. Check updated pricing.

TVS Raider Nitro Green
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider Nitro Green
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
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The TVS Motor Company has launched new colour options for the Raider 125 to broaden its appeal within the market. The streetbike gets two new schemes for the range-topping TFT DD and SXC DD variants, including Metallic Blue and Nitro Green. These were previously available solely in the Striking Red scheme, which is still on offer.

Further down the line, the entry-level Drum and Single Seat variants also see their colour palette grow by one with a new Mercury Grey option, which gets slotted in alongside the pre-existing Striking Red and Wicked Black.

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TVS Raider’s prices have also been increased marginally by up to 1,500 with the latest update. The motorcycle now starts at 82,860 for the base Drum variant, going all the way up to 98,550 for the top-spec TFT DD model. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom rates.

TVS Raider 125 VariantsNew PricesOld PricesPrice Hike Margin
Drum 82,860 82,000 60
Single Seat 88,470 87,600 870
Split Seat 92,520 91,650 870
iGo 92,520 91,650 870
SSE 93,520 92,650 870
SXC DD 96,725 95,225 1,500
TFT DD 98,550 97,050 1,500

The TVS Raider 125 continues to be one of the most popular offerings within the entry-level streetbike segment. Powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine, it churns out 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.75 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine offers Glide-Through-Technology (GTT) that enables the rider to crawl at low speeds without throttle input, which is beneficial for navigating tight traffic conditions. The iGO variant features a Boost Mode, increasing torque by 0.55 Nm on demand to improve acceleration.

On the hardware side of things, the Raider is equipped with 30 mm telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking setup varies according to the variant, with the entry-level models using drum brakes and mid-range options employing a 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum. The dual-disc variants feature discs at both ends supported by single-channel ABS.

In terms of tech, the Raider 125 features LED lighting and a five-inch digital console for the entry-level variants. Higher up in the range, you get a full-colour TFT display, supported with Bluetooth connectivity via SmartXConnect for voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS controls. The bike also features an Idle Stop-Start system and Eco and Power riding modes to optimise fuel economy and power delivery. As an option, buyers can add a USB charging port.

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First Published Date: 23 Apr 2026, 12:06 pm IST
TAGS: motorcycles streetbike commuter tvs raider 125

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