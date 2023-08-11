TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition launched, is inspired by Marvel super heroes

Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider Super Squad Edition in the Indian market. It is a special edition inspired by super heroes of Marvel. There are two versions, the first one is inspired by Iron Man while the other one gets graphics related to Black Panther. The new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is priced at Rs. 98,919/- (Ex-showroom- Delhi). TVS Raider SSE is available across all TVS Motor touchpoints.