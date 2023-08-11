Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Raider 125 Super Squad Edition Launched, Is Inspired By Marvel Super Heroes

TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition launched, is inspired by Marvel super heroes

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider Super Squad Edition in the Indian market. It is a special edition inspired by super heroes of Marvel. There are two versions, the first one is inspired by Iron Man while the other one gets graphics related to Black Panther. The new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is priced at Rs. 98,919/- (Ex-showroom- Delhi). TVS Raider SSE is available across all TVS Motor touchpoints.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition is offered in two versions.
First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Raider 125
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS