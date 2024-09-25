TVS Raider 125 drum brake variant launched, gets more affordable at 84,869

The TVS Raider 125 commuter motorcycle has received a new entry-level variant priced at ₹84,869 (ex-showroom). The new base variant brings drum brakes on either end and makes the offering more affordable by a healthy ₹10,000. The new variant comes right in time for the festive season and amidst newer rivals.

TVS Raider 125 Base Variant

The new TVS Raider 125 base variant sticks to the essentials in terms of equipment. Apart from drum brakes on either end, the commuter gets an LED headlamp with LED DRLs, an LED taillight, a single-piece seat, and two colour options - Striking Red and Wicked Black. The model also gets different alloy wheels over the other variants. The higher variants get a TFT display with the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system, split seats, and even Marvel-themed graphics as an option.

TVS Raider 125 Specifications

Powering the TVS Raider 125 is the 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection tuned for 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear while braking power comes from 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The bike gets two riding modes - Eco and Power - and the latter adds a 10 per cent bump to the top end of the power band.

TVS Raider 125 Rivals

With the new starting price, the TVS Raider 125’s base variant undercuts nearly most of its rivals. The Honda SP 125 gets a closer starting price of ₹86,467. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG start at ₹95,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

