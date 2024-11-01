TVS Raider 125 crosses 1 million sales in India. Variants and features explained

The TVS Raider 125 has recently crossed a million sales in India. In celebration of hitting this milestone, the Indian manufacturer has launched a new iGO variant that brings a segment-first ‘Boost Mode’. With this, the TVS Raider 125 is now available in six total variants with 12 colour options between them. It was the manufacturer’s best-selling motorcycle in FY2024 and the third best-selling product after the Jupiter and XL 100.

The TVS Raider is a 125 cc sports commuter that was launched in India in September 2021 and has garnered significant popularity since. It competes against the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and the Hero Xtreme 125R in its segment.

The Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that makes 11.22 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. If you are interested in purchasing the TVS Raider, here is what each of its variants have to offer:

TVS Raider 125 Drum:

The sports commuter’s entry-level variant is priced at ₹84,869 (ex-showroom) and it offers pretty standard equipment which includes the drum brakes on either end. It has LED headlamps with LED DRLs, the signature two-piece LED tail lights, and a single-piece seat. This variant features two colour options, which are Striking Red and Wicked Black. The Drum variant comes fitted with a reverse multicolour LCD console, while higher variants get a TFT display with connectivity features.

TVS Raider 125 Single Seat and Split Seat:

Both of these variants of the Raider 125 are identical in terms of features and come fitted with the same reverse LCD console that is included with the base variant. The Single Seat variant is priced at ₹95,869 (ex-showroom) and it is limited to the same two colour options on the base model. The Split Seat model is distinguished by a separate pillion seat and it is offered at ₹97,709 (ex-showroom). This model can be had with two additional colour options, which are Fiery Yellow and Blazing Blue.

TVS Raider 125 iGO

The iGO variant was launched in celebration of the TVS Raider 125 crossing one million sales in India. This model is offered at ₹98,389 (ex-showroom) and features a segment-first ‘Boost Mode’ that is enabled through the iGO Assist technology. With this, the Raider gains a boost of 0.55 Nm of torque on demand, which aids acceleration. TVS claims that the Raider iGO has the best-in-class torque figures and acceleration, with a claimed 0-60 kmph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.

TVS further claims a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency was achieved with the iGO variant. This model is available in a Nardo Grey colour scheme that features alloy wheels finished in red and gets a reverse LCD console with TVS SmartXonnect that allows for more than 85 connected features.

TVS Raider 125 SSE:

The Super Squad Edition of the Raider 125 sports commuter is priced at ₹1,00,989 (ex-showroom). This variant only brings cosmetic changes in the form of Marvel-themed graphics, which are Black Panther and Iron Man.

TVS Raider 125 SX:

This is the top-spec variant of the TVS Raider 125 and it features a full-colour five-inch TFT console that comes with SmartXConnect functionality. With this, the sports commuter gets access to on-the-go call management with the touch of a single button. This further features voice assist for navigation, a live dashboard for vehicle diagnostics, as well as trip details and ride reports. This model is priced at ₹1,04,330 (ex-showroom) and is available in the Fiery Yellow, Forza Blue, and Wicked Black colour options.

