TVS Radeon 110 gets a more affordable base variant, priced at 59,880

TVS Motor Company has launched the Radeon commuter motorcycle in a new base variant that makes the bike more affordable. The TVS Radeon is now available in an all-black colour option and is priced at ₹58,880 (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it ₹2,525 more affordable than before. It’s also notable to mention that the Radeon base trim is a whopping ₹17,514 cheaper than the mid variant. The Radeon is now available in three variants - Base, Digi Drum, and Digi Disc.

TVS Radeon Base Variant

The new TVS Radeon base gets an all-black paint scheme that comes with a bronze engine cover for a contrast finish. The TVS and Radeon badging on the fuel tank and side panels have been retained. The rest of the bike remains the same and is available in a total of seven colour options including the all-black shade.

The TVS Radeon is now one of the most affordable affordable commuter motorcycles on sale

TVS Radeon Specifications

Powering the TVS Radeon is a 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.08 bhp at 7350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a single cradle tubular frame and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. The Radeon has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and a kerb weight of 113 kg (drum) and 115 kg (disc). The commuter comes with a decent ground clearance of 180 mm.

The TVS Radeon draws power from the 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox

Braking power comes from a 130 mm front drum brake, while the top variant gets a 240 mm front disc with a drum brake at the rear. The rear gets a 110 mm drum brake setup. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels across all variants. The Radeon is equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS), while the other features include a colour LCD screen and a USB charging port.

The TVS Radeon takes on the Honda CD 110 Dream DX, Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina and more.

