TVS Radeon 110 gets a more affordable base variant, priced at 59,880

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2024, 16:23 PM
  • The new TVS Radeon base trim is a whopping 17,514 cheaper than the mid variant.
TVS Radeon 110
The TVS Radeon now gets an entry-level base variant that's now ₹2,925 more affordable than before
TVS Radeon 110
The TVS Radeon now gets an entry-level base variant that's now ₹2,925 more affordable than before

TVS Motor Company has launched the Radeon commuter motorcycle in a new base variant that makes the bike more affordable. The TVS Radeon is now available in an all-black colour option and is priced at 58,880 (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it 2,525 more affordable than before. It’s also notable to mention that the Radeon base trim is a whopping 17,514 cheaper than the mid variant. The Radeon is now available in three variants - Base, Digi Drum, and Digi Disc.

TVS Radeon Base Variant

The new TVS Radeon base gets an all-black paint scheme that comes with a bronze engine cover for a contrast finish. The TVS and Radeon badging on the fuel tank and side panels have been retained. The rest of the bike remains the same and is available in a total of seven colour options including the all-black shade.

Also check these Bikes

Tvs Radeon (HT Auto photo)
TVS Radeon
Engine Icon109.0 cc Mileage Icon73.68 kmpl
₹59,942
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,998
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
Engine Icon98.98 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹64,900
Compare
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹59,881
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102.0 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹67,808
Compare
Hero Pleasure Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Pleasure Plus
Engine Icon110.9 cc Mileage Icon50.0 kmpl
₹70,838
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?

TVS Radeon 110
The TVS Radeon is now one of the most affordable affordable commuter motorcycles on sale
TVS Radeon 110
The TVS Radeon is now one of the most affordable affordable commuter motorcycles on sale

TVS Radeon Specifications

Powering the TVS Radeon is a 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.08 bhp at 7350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a single cradle tubular frame and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. The Radeon has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and a kerb weight of 113 kg (drum) and 115 kg (disc). The commuter comes with a decent ground clearance of 180 mm.

TVS Radeon 110
The TVS Radeon draws power from the 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox
TVS Radeon 110
The TVS Radeon draws power from the 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox

Braking power comes from a 130 mm front drum brake, while the top variant gets a 240 mm front disc with a drum brake at the rear. The rear gets a 110 mm drum brake setup. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels across all variants. The Radeon is equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS), while the other features include a colour LCD screen and a USB charging port.

The TVS Radeon takes on the Honda CD 110 Dream DX, Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina and more.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2024, 16:22 PM IST
TAGS: most affordable motorcycle most affordable bikes TVS Radeon TVS Radeon commuter bikes TVS motor Company

