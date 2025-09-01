TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter offers better value

The electric scooter market has been moving fast, often faster than regulations or infrastructure can keep up with. Into this already crowded space, TVS Motor has introduced the Orbiter , a budget-minded EV positioned against established rivals like Ather’s Rizta . On paper both address the commuter segment, but they do so with very different approaches.

At ₹ 99,900 (ex-showroom), the TVS Orbiter undercuts much of the competition and sits well below the Rizta’s ₹ 1.08 to ₹ 1.47 lakh range.

TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Design

The Orbiter sticks with conservative styling, compact, functional and not intimidating for new riders. At 112 kg, it is also lighter, which should help in stop-start city traffic. The Rizta is bulkier, with a more premium stance and broader seat, aimed at those who see their scooter as more than just a utility purchase.

Also Read : TVS Orbiter electric scooter with 158 km range launched at ₹99,900

TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Range and battery

On claimed numbers, both scooters end up in the same ballpark. The Orbiter comes with a 3.1 kWh fixed battery delivering an IDC range of 158 km. Ather’s Rizta spans a wider range, with options from 123 km (2.9 kWh) to about 160 km (3.7 kWh) depending on variant.

Real-world numbers will naturally be lower, but it shows how far EV scooters have come, neither feels underpowered for daily commuting. What matters more is how consistent that performance remains with repeated charging cycles, something time will answer.

TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Specs

The Orbiter uses a 2.5 kW hub motor that allows it to hit a top speed of 68 km/h. It is tuned for everyday traffic, not outright performance. The Rizta, on the other hand, uses a more powerful PMSM motor with 4.3 kW of peak output and 22 Nm of torque. Its top speed of 80 km/h and quicker acceleration give it an edge for those who want their scooter to feel a little livelier. In short, the Orbiter is designed as a calm commuter, while the Rizta leans slightly towards versatility.

Also Read : TVS expects Orbiter to expand its EV market share. Aimed at younger audiences…

TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Features

This is where the differences sharpen. The Orbiter includes a surprising set of rider aids: cruise control, hill-hold, reverse assist, Bluetooth connectivity and geo-fencing. It feels like TVS has crammed in just enough technology to make the scooter feel modern without overwhelming first-time EV buyers.

The Rizta goes the other way, leaning into software. With its 7-inch Android touch TFT display, Google Maps integration, voice commands and a connected app ecosystem, it resembles a smartphone on two wheels. For some, that digital interface is a selling point. For others, it may be overkill on a commuter scooter.

TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Price

The Orbiter’s most striking number is its price. At ₹99,900 (ex-showroom), it undercuts much of the competition and sits well below the Rizta’s ₹1.08 to ₹1.47 lakh range, depending on battery and variant. That difference of nearly ₹25,000 between entry-level versions is not small, particularly in a market where affordability remains the first filter for most buyers.

TVS is clearly betting on cost sensitivity, while Ather is positioning Rizta closer to the tech-savvy end of the spectrum. For someone choosing their first EV on a budget, the Orbiter automatically draws attention.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: