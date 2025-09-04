HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq 150 Launched At 1.19 Lakh, Gets Traction Control, Tft Screen And More

TVS Ntorq 150 launched at 1.19 lakh with traction control, TFT screen and more

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 04 Sept 2025, 14:52 pm
  • The Ntorq 150 is TVS Motor Company's latest flagship ICE scooter, set to compete with Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, and Aprilia SR 160.

After the success of the TVS Ntorq 125, TVS Motor Company has started to take a step up with the launch of the Ntorq 150. The TVS Ntorq 150 is priced at 1.19 lakh ex-showroom and is the new flagship ICE scooter for the homegrown manufacturer. It will be going against the likes of Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SR 160.

The TVS Ntorq 150 will be offered with two variants in its lineup, and the top-spec model with the advanced TFT cluster is priced at 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The standard model is available in Stealth Silver, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue, while the TFT variant is offered in Nitro Green, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue.

Sporting a stealth aircraft-inspired design, the scooter comes with a wide range of features and electronic aids. It adopts a forward-biased stance with jet-inspired vents, integrated aerodynamic winglets and a motorcycle-style handlebar for improved rider control. The Ntorq 150 further features adjustable brake levers, projector headlamps up front, a T-shaped LED tail lamp at the rear and comes riding on lightweight coloured alloy wheels.

What features does the TVS Ntorq 150 come with?

The NTorq 150 comes fitted with a hi-resolution TFT cluster, which is compatible with TVS SmartXonnect technology. Riders have access to over 50 connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, live vehicle tracking, last parked location, call and message alerts, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Alexa and smartwatch integration are also part of the package, with the system controlled through a 4-way switchgear.

TVS further offers a range of rider aids with the Ntorq 150, including ABS, traction control, hazard lamps, crash and theft alerts, and emergency brake warning.

What is the performance of the TVS Ntorq 150?

The NTorq 150 derives its power from a 149.7 cc, air-cooled O3CTech engine that delivers 13 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter is offered with two riding modes, Street and Race, and features a sport-tuned suspension with telescopic forks at the front. It rides on lightweight alloys and features a stubby muffler tuned to produce a distinctive exhaust note. With a claimed 0–60 kmph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 104 kmph, the Ntorq 150 is well poised to take the seat as India’s quickest ICE scooter.

First Published Date: 04 Sept 2025, 14:52 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Ntorq 150 Ntorq 125 TVS Ntorq 150 yamaha aerox 155 Aprilia SR 160

