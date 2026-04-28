TVS Ntorq 150 homologated by FMSCI for motorsport use

Indian automaker, TVS Motor Company, is expanding its motorsports footprint with its 150cc scooter, the Ntorq 150 , getting an official nod from the Federal Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) for homologation. The certification from FMSCI allows the TVS Ntorq 150 to participate in sanctioned events across the country. Additionally, the company highlights that its scooter range will play a role in its strategy, with its Apache motorcycle range being well-established in the motorsport category.

Motorsport Race-Spec TVS Ntorq 150

The race-spec model is expected to undergo significant weight reduction, the removal of components that are not essential, along with engine enhancements, giving it a slight increase in power and torque figures for the track. While the increase is not expected to be massive, the reduced weight, coupled with more power, is said to make a big difference in the performance of the 150cc scooter.

Stock TVS Ntorq 150: Engine

The TVS Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7cc, single-cylinder engine producing 13 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission. Additionally, the company claims a 0 to 60 acceleration time of 6.3 seconds with a top speed of 104 kmph.

Stock TVS Ntorq 150: Exterior

The TVS Ntroq 150 is equipped with multipoint projector headlamps, tail lamps which look sporty, naked handlebars and coloured alloy wheels, among others. Notably, the scooter boasts an aggressive front with an arrowhead front and signature ‘T’ tail lamps, making it look sharp.

Stock TVS Ntorq 150: Features

The feature list of the TVS Ntorq 150 includes a TFT cluster with more than 50 smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle tracking, last parked location, two ride modes: race and street, among others.

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The homologation of the TVS Ntorq 150 builds on the success of its 125cc sibling in the Indian National Rally Championship. Moreover, the introduction of the 150cc model in the motorsports space is part of a strategic progression from the company. Additionally, the company can aim to provide youngsters an entry into motorsports, which has been TVS’ commitment for a very long time.

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