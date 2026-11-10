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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq 150 Gets New Spectral Green Colour Option, Priced At 1.22 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 150 gets new Spectral Green colour option, priced at 1.22 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 10 Nov 2026, 13:48 pm
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TVS has introduced the Spectral Green colour option for the Ntorq 150 TFT variant, featuring fluorescent accents, a 5-inch display and unchanged 149.7cc engine specifications

TVS Ntorq 150 gets new Spectral Green colour option, priced at ₹1.22 lakh
TVS Ntorq 150
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
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Indian automaker TVS Motor Company has introduced a new colour option for the Ntorq 150, named Spectral Green. The latest shade is exclusively available with the TFT variant, taking the scooter's total colour options to four. It features a dark olive body finish complemented by grey and fluorescent yellow graphics bearing the Ntorq 150 branding.

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TVS Ntorq 150: New Colour Option

The new colour scheme also incorporates fluorescent yellow accents on the front fender and the rear body panels. Unlike the other three shades in the lineup, Spectral Green adopts a relatively understated appearance while retaining distinctive visual elements.

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TVS Ntorq 150 Spectral Green: Engine, Chassis and Brakes

Apart from the introduction of the new colour, the TVS Ntorq 150 remains mechanically unchanged. The scooter continues to draw power from a 149.7cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, air-cooled engine that develops 13 bhp of peak power output and 14.2 Nm of peak torque.

The scooter is built around an underbone chassis, suspended by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, with braking handled by a 220mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum. The scooter has a kerb weight of 115kg, a seat height of 770 mm, and a ground clearance of 155 mm.

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TVS Ntorq 150 Spectral Green: Features and Price

Since Spectral Green is exclusive to the TFT variant, it is offered with the scooter's 5-inch TFT instrument console. The display supports smartphone connectivity and several connected features through TVS' SmartXonnect technology. Other equipment includes two riding modes, a traction control system and the TVS iGo Assist feature.

In terms of pricing, the standard variant of the TVS Ntorq 150 is available at Rs. 1,12,900 (ex-showroom), while the TFT-equipped version is priced at Rs. 1,22,100 (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 10 Nov 2026, 13:48 pm IST
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