TVS Ntorq 125 , Suzuki Avenis , and Yamaha RayZR 125 - all three of these scooters are among the most popular ones in the Indian two-wheeler market. These 125 cc scooters are positioned in a segment that has become the new entry-level category in the Indian market. Gone are the days when 100-110 cc models used to be the best-selling ones in the country's scooter market. With the evolving consumer preference in favour of more power and sporty performance as well as premium tech-enabled features, the 125 cc and higher engine-powered scooters have become more popular. The TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis and Yamaha RayZR 125 are all leveraging this change in consumer preference.

TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.

If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter, and these aforementioned models are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these scooters command.

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR, we have considered the base and top variants of all three models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for all three, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for these models has been considered as 24 months.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is priced between ₹89,550 and ₹104,000 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Suzuki Avenis is priced between ₹89,593 and ₹91,377 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Yamaha RayZR is priced between ₹79,880 and ₹100,440 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI TVS Ntorq 125 Disc ₹ 89,550 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,112 XT ₹ 104,000 ₹ 4,775 Suzuki Avenis Standard ₹ 89,593 ₹ 4,114 Special Edition ₹ 91,377 ₹ 4,196 Yamaha RayZR Drum ₹ 79,880 ₹ 3,668 Street Rally TFT ₹ 100,440 ₹ 4,612

According to the calculation, the TVS Ntorq 125 commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,112 and 4,775, depending on the variants. The Suzuki Avenis commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,114 and ₹4,196, depending on the variants. The Yamaha RayZR, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between ₹3,668 and ₹4,612, depending on the variants.

However, consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, offers available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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