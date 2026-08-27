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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq 125 Vs Suzuki Avenis Vs Yamaha Rayzr: Monthly Emi Comparison

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 27 Aug 2026, 13:06 pm
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TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.

TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR are positioned in a segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, which has become the new entry-level category for many consumers.
TVS NTORQ 125
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility

TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR 125 - all three of these scooters are among the most popular ones in the Indian two-wheeler market. These 125 cc scooters are positioned in a segment that has become the new entry-level category in the Indian market. Gone are the days when 100-110 cc models used to be the best-selling ones in the country's scooter market. With the evolving consumer preference in favour of more power and sporty performance as well as premium tech-enabled features, the 125 cc and higher engine-powered scooters have become more popular. The TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis and Yamaha RayZR 125 are all leveraging this change in consumer preference.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Suzuki Avenis ₹ 83,793 - 86,177
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Hero Pleasure Plus ₹ 69,766 - 75,712
EMI starting at just
₹1,000/ month
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Suzuki Access 125 ₹ 77,684 - 98,378
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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Honda Activa 125 ₹ 88,339 - 91,983
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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Honda Dio 125 ₹ 86,733 - 91,683
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Yamaha RayZR 125 ₹ 79,880 - 1 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter, and these aforementioned models are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these scooters command.

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TVS NTORQ 125
₹82,500
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Suzuki Avenis
₹83,793
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha RayZR 125
₹79,880
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS Jupiter 125
₹78,100
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G
₹79,000
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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Yamaha Fascino 125
₹77,200
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR, we have considered the base and top variants of all three models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for all three, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for these models has been considered as 24 months.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is priced between 89,550 and 104,000 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Suzuki Avenis is priced between 89,593 and 91,377 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Yamaha RayZR is priced between 79,880 and 100,440 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

TVS Ntorq 125 vs Suzuki Avenis vs Yamaha RayZR: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
TVS Ntorq 125Disc 89,5509.5%24 months 4,112
XT 104,000 4,775
Suzuki AvenisStandard 89,593 4,114
Special Edition 91,377 4,196
Yamaha RayZRDrum 79,880 3,668
Street Rally TFT 100,440 4,612

According to the calculation, the TVS Ntorq 125 commands a monthly EMI between 4,112 and 4,775, depending on the variants. The Suzuki Avenis commands a monthly EMI between 4,114 and 4,196, depending on the variants. The Yamaha RayZR, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between 3,668 and 4,612, depending on the variants.

However, consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, offers available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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First Published Date: 27 Aug 2026, 13:06 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Ntorq 125 Suzuki Avenis Yamaha RayZR
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