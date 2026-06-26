TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes

TVS Motor Company has updated the Ntorq 125 lineup with fresh colour schemes and revised graphics ahead of the festive season. The latest update applies to the Disc and Race Edition variants, while the mechanical package remains unchanged.

TVS Ntorq 125 gets new colours before festive season

The cosmetic update comes after the launch of the TVS Ntorq 150 and the feature enhancements introduced on the Ntorq Race XP last year. With the refreshed colours and graphics, TVS aims to further strengthen the sporty appeal of the Ntorq range ahead of the festive buying season.

Race Edition now available in new colours

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is now available in three new colour options: Drift Blue, Inferno Red and Rush Green. These are paired with coloured alloy wheels that complement the scooter's sporty styling. According to the company, the new shades draw inspiration from TVS Racing and are designed to appeal to young, performance-oriented riders. The updated graphics further enhance the Race Edition's aggressive design.

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Disc variant receives new paint schemes

The TVS Ntorq 125 Disc variant has received two new paint options: Midnight Black and Spiti White. These join the existing colour palette, giving buyers more choices in the standard Disc variant.

Nardo Grey colour updated with sharper graphics

TVS has also refreshed the Nardo Grey colour scheme with revised graphics. While the paint shade remains unchanged, the sharper graphics give the scooter a more contemporary and dynamic appearance.

Features retained

Apart from the cosmetic updates, the Ntorq 125 continues with the same equipment list. It features TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity and a fully digital reverse LCD instrument console, which is now offered as standard across all Ntorq variants.

Engine and performance remain unchanged

Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged and continues to be powered by the same 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine. TVS has not made any changes to the powertrain or chassis, with the update being limited to styling enhancements. The Ntorq 125 continues to be one of the brand's most popular offerings in the sporty 125 cc scooter segment.

TVS Ntorq 125 price and availability in India

The updated TVS Ntorq 125 Disc has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹82,500, while the Race Edition is priced at ₹87,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both variants are now available across TVS Motor dealerships in India.

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