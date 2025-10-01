TVS Motosoul 5.0 to be held in Goa on 5-6 December. How to attend?

TVS Motor Company has announced the return of its flagship motorcycling festival, TVS Motosoul, now entering its fifth and grandest edition. The two-day event will be hosted at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa, on December 5–6, 2025, bringing together motorcycling enthusiasts, professional riders, and communities from across India and beyond.

TVS Motosoul has grown from a brand-led celebration into a cultural movement that celebrates the bond between riders and machines. Themed “All Out Motorcycling", this year’s edition promises a mix of adrenaline, creativity, and community spirit.

How to attend TVS Motosoul 5.0

TVS has opened registrations through a waitlist system for those who wish to attend the festival. Here’s how to join:

Visit TVS Motosoul’s official website.

Click ‘Join the waitlist for TVS Motosoul 2025’ on the bottom right.

Enter your details: Name, Email, and Phone Number.

Request an OTP (with the option to resend if needed).

Enter the OTP and click Submit.

Once registered, participants will be notified when ticket bookings officially open.

What to expect at MotoSoul 5.0

The 2025 edition of TVS Motosoul offers a packed itinerary of activities for participants and visitors alike.

Thrill & Performance: Gymkhana, dirt track racing, motocross-fit, obstacle challenges, slow races, stunt battles, FMX shows, Globe of Death, RC bike & car demos, and product test rides.

Gymkhana, dirt track racing, motocross-fit, obstacle challenges, slow races, stunt battles, FMX shows, Globe of Death, RC bike & car demos, and product test rides. Learning & Inspiration: Panel discussions, achievers’ felicitations, technical talks, and customisation/product launches featuring TVS Racing champions and community leaders.

Panel discussions, achievers’ felicitations, technical talks, and customisation/product launches featuring TVS Racing champions and community leaders. Entertainment & Culture: Live music concerts, international DJ nights, freestyle performances, 360° Moto booth, game zones, Moto Trainer, and TVS Racing Avatar.

Live music concerts, international DJ nights, freestyle performances, 360° Moto booth, game zones, Moto Trainer, and TVS Racing Avatar. Innovation & Customisation: Collaborative projects, product showcases, and one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle displays.

Collaborative projects, product showcases, and one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle displays. Sustainable Motorcycling: Wellness sessions, eco-friendly setups, and green initiatives aimed at promoting responsible motorcycling.

According to Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium at TVS Motor Company, Motosoul has transformed into a space that nurtures talent and builds strong connections among riders. He added that MotoSoul 5.0 will feature more racing, more music, more art, and more community-driven experiences than ever before.

Why does it matter?

Motosoul 5.0 is not just a festival but a growing hub of motorcycling culture in India. With its mix of adrenaline-fueled activities, knowledge sessions, and cultural showcases, it is expected to draw large audiences, as seen in previous editions of the show.

