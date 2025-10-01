Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Motosoul 5.0 To Be Held In Goa On 5 6 December. How To Attend?

TVS Motosoul 5.0 to be held in Goa on 5-6 December. How to attend?

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 01 Oct 2025, 15:21 pm
Follow us on:

  • TVS Motosoul 5.0, India’s premier motorcycling festival, returns to Goa on December 5–6, 2025, offering racing, music, workshops, and culture. Registrations open following a waiting list online.

Several custom creations from across the world would be showcased at TVS MotoSoul 5.0
Get Launch Updates on
TVS Creon
Notify me

TVS Motor Company has announced the return of its flagship motorcycling festival, TVS Motosoul, now entering its fifth and grandest edition. The two-day event will be hosted at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa, on December 5–6, 2025, bringing together motorcycling enthusiasts, professional riders, and communities from across India and beyond.

TVS Motosoul has grown from a brand-led celebration into a cultural movement that celebrates the bond between riders and machines. Themed “All Out Motorcycling", this year’s edition promises a mix of adrenaline, creativity, and community spirit.

How to attend TVS Motosoul 5.0

TVS has opened registrations through a waitlist system for those who wish to attend the festival. Here’s how to join:

  • Visit TVS Motosoul’s official website.
  • Click ‘Join the waitlist for TVS Motosoul 2025’ on the bottom right.
  • Enter your details: Name, Email, and Phone Number.
  • Request an OTP (with the option to resend if needed).
  • Enter the OTP and click Submit.
  • Once registered, participants will be notified when ticket bookings officially open.

What to expect at MotoSoul 5.0

The 2025 edition of TVS Motosoul offers a packed itinerary of activities for participants and visitors alike.

  • Thrill & Performance: Gymkhana, dirt track racing, motocross-fit, obstacle challenges, slow races, stunt battles, FMX shows, Globe of Death, RC bike & car demos, and product test rides.
  • Learning & Inspiration: Panel discussions, achievers’ felicitations, technical talks, and customisation/product launches featuring TVS Racing champions and community leaders.
  • Entertainment & Culture: Live music concerts, international DJ nights, freestyle performances, 360° Moto booth, game zones, Moto Trainer, and TVS Racing Avatar.
  • Innovation & Customisation: Collaborative projects, product showcases, and one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle displays.
  • Sustainable Motorcycling: Wellness sessions, eco-friendly setups, and green initiatives aimed at promoting responsible motorcycling.

According to Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium at TVS Motor Company, Motosoul has transformed into a space that nurtures talent and builds strong connections among riders. He added that MotoSoul 5.0 will feature more racing, more music, more art, and more community-driven experiences than ever before.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
TVS Creon
MaxSpeed Icon115 Kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹ 59,881 - 71,785
Compare View Offers
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Engine Icon197.75 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.49 - 1.63 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
TVS Jupiter CNG
Engine Icon124.8 cc MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 95 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Numeros Diplos Max Plus
MaxSpeed Icon70 kmph
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Why does it matter?

Motosoul 5.0 is not just a festival but a growing hub of motorcycling culture in India. With its mix of adrenaline-fueled activities, knowledge sessions, and cultural showcases, it is expected to draw large audiences, as seen in previous editions of the show.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2025, 15:21 pm IST
TAGS: tvs motosoul tvs motosoul
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS