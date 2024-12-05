TVS MotoSoul 4.0 kicks off tomorrow in Goa: Here’s what to expect

TVS Motor Company is set to kick off the fourth edition of the MotoSoul motorcycle and music festival in Goa tomorrow. The two-day festival will be held at Vagator, Goa, on December 6-7, 2024, and will see TVS customers and motorcycle enthusiasts coming together. TVS has multiple events planned over the two-day festival that will keep customers and fans engaged. Here’s what you can expect.

TVS has multiple events planned over the two-day festival that will keep customers and fans engaged. We breakdown everything you can expect at MotoSou

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 - What To Expect?

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 will bring several engaging events like flat-track racing, gymkhana racing, dirt track racing, as well as stunt shows. There will also be headliner events with experts about better riding, racing, and more with expert riders as well as racing champions in attendance.

Also Read : TVS Motor updates Apache RTR 160 4V with new features and tech. Check what has changed

Furthermore, expect TVS to showcase its complete motorcycle range right from the Radeon to the Ronin. The two-wheeler giant will also showcase the new iQube variants, along with the recently launched new-generation TVS Jupiter 110. This year also saw TVS introduce the updated Apache RR 310 with winglets among other upgrades, while the Apache RTR 310 received several improvements over the 2023 model.

In addition to the two-wheelers launched earlier this year, we expect TVS to announce updates to its existing range at the annual festival. The brand unveiled the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at MotoSoul last year and we expect to see something similar this weekend, setting the stage for the next calendar year.

Expect to see several custom creations from across the world at TVS MotoSoul 4.0

Custom Bikes

Attendees will also be able to look at custom motorcycles based on TVS bikes at MotoSoul 4.0. Previous years have shown flat trackers, choppers, and even cafe racers underpinned on TVS bikes and we are eager to see what more can custom bike makers innovate.

Lastly, TVS MotoSoul 4.0 will have a star-studded lineup of live music performances over the two days. The music lineup comprises artists like Vishal-Shekhar, Raftaar, KRSNA, DJ Akhtar, Gurbax, and more.

Watch: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review | Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 to be held alongside India Bike Week

Apart from TVS MotoSoul 4.0, Vagator, Goa, will also play host to India Bike Week 2024. The two-day festival is a multi-brand event that will see bike makers like KTM, Kawasaki, Aprilia, Bajaj, and more in attendance.

We will be at ground zero in Goa at both festivals bringing you all the updates. Keep watching this space for all the action.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: