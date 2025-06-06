TVS Motor working on new 450 cc motorcycle platform, shared with BMW and Norton

TVS Motor Company is looking to diversify its premium motorcycle product range and will soon bring a new lineup of motorcycles powered by the 450 cc engine. TVS Motor’s current Managing Director and soon-to-be Chairman, Sudarshan Venu, confirmed the development in a recent interview with CNBC TV-18. The top boss revealed that the technology and platform sharing will extend between BMW, TVS, and Norton. The 450 cc parallel-twin motor was first showcased on the BMW F 450 GS concept at EICMA 2024, and could soon spawn TVS and Norton products.

New 450 cc TVS Motorcycles Coming Soon

The upcoming 450 cc twin-cylinder engine is said to be jointly developed by TVS and BMW Motorrad, much like the 310 cc platform that powers the TVS Apache RR 310. Both brands also collaborated on a new EV platform. The new 450 platform is likely to be made in India and will power the production version of the BMW F 450 GS, set to arrive globally later this year.

The BMW F 450 GS Concept was first showcased at EICMA 2024 drawing power from a 450 cc parallel-twin motor, which has been co-developed with TVS

Meanwhile, the upcoming TVS 450 could be a full-faired motorcycle under the Apache name as the brand’s new flagship, possibly called the TVS Apache RR 450. That said, there’s no word yet on what the upcoming 450 cc TVS will be. The Indian two-wheeler giant will be moving to the twin-cylinder league, as a result, moving up not the power, performance, and price ladder. The upcoming TVS 450 cc bike will rival the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 in the segment.

Plans For Norton Motorcycles

TVS previously confirmed plans to bring the Norton brand to India, the British premium motorcycle maker it acquired, towards the end of the year. The company is likely to first introduce the Norton V4SV to the market, followed by four other offerings in the first half of 2026. Sales will begin across the UK, India, and other parts of Europe. Production for the Norton bikes will start at 10,000 units per month in the first phase. The same 450 cc parallel-twin motor could power the future Norton offerings, which will help the brand position itself differently.

Sudarshan Venu also hinted at different dealerships for Norton and premium TVS products, which should offer a more refined purchase experience to customers. Notably, Hero MotoCorp has implemented something similar with the Premia showrooms, bringing its premium bikes, Vida, and the Harley-Davidson X440 under one roof. Honda already does the same via the Big Wing dealerships.

TVS is also developing a new range of motorcycles with the 300 cc RT-XD4 engine that will reportedly power an adventure tourer and supermoto

Upcoming EV launches

In the EV space, TVS plans to introduce an electric bike at a later date, while a new electric scooter is also said to be in the works. Moreover, the brand will launch an improved version of the iQube later this year.

Not just new 450s, but TVS is also working on a new 300 cc range. The TVS Apache RTX 300 was showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo this year. The brand also has a new adventure tourer in the works, which could use the same RT-XD4 powertrain, showcased in December last year. The motor will belt out around 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm of peak torque, and could power more motorcycles going forward.

