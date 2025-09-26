TVS Motor sets up ‘Centre of Excellence’ for designing and engineering in Italy

TVS Motor Company has taken its next step toward strengthening its global presence by setting up a new Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy. Central to the plan is TVS Motor’s complete acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian firm known for its advanced prototyping, high-performance motorcycle design, and MotoGP experience.

By bringing in the Bologna-based company under its fold, TVS gains direct access to cutting-edge design expertise and decades of racing know-how. The initiative marks a strategic move to enhance the company’s premium product portfolio and speed up the development of next-generation mobility platforms.

Expanding TVS and Norton’s capabilities

The new centre will function as a hub where concept ideas are rapidly turned into market-ready products. It will also play a critical role in shaping the future of Norton Motorcycles, TVS’s British subsidiary, by adding depth to its design and engineering programs. Norton aims to use this additional capability to refine its reputation as a modern luxury brand with motorcycles that combine heritage with advanced performance.

Focus on next-generation technologies

TVS has outlined a wide range of priorities for the Italian CoE. These include digital simulation and rapid prototyping for faster development, AI-based design tools to improve efficiency, and the use of advanced materials for building connected and sustainable mobility solutions. The centre also aims to attract global talent while collaborating with universities, startups, and technology leaders, creating a wider ecosystem for innovation.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said the centre reflects the company’s ambition to reimagine global mobility. “By combining the creativity and racing expertise of Engines Engineering with our engineering and design strengths, we are expanding our ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks," he noted. He added that the move would also accelerate Norton’s growth, enabling it to further its ambitions in high-performance motorcycle design.

Global outlook

With the Bologna CoE, TVS Motor is not only deepening its commitment to electric and sustainable vehicles but also shortening product development cycles and expanding flexibility in premium segments. The company believes this initiative will help deliver a stronger line-up of high-displacement motorcycles, advanced scooters, and innovative EVs for international markets.

