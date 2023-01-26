HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Motor Plans To Step Up Ev Offensive As It Clocks Nearly 30% Rise In Profit

TVS Motor plans to step up EV offensive as it clocks nearly 30% rise in profit

TVS Motor is planning to accelerate its EV push with more products lined up for India after the two-wheeler manufacturer clocked nearly 30 per cent increase in its profit in the third quarter that ended in December last year. TVS now plans to expand its iQube lineup of electric scooters this year with a new range of EVs coming up in the next three quarters. TVS Motor's operating revenue grew by 15 per cent at 6,545 crore in the last quarter, up from 5,706 crore during the same period last year. The consolidated net profit increased by 28 per cent to 304 crore during the third quarter that ended last month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS Motor is looking to launch a range of products from 5kWh to 25kWh to expand its iQube line within the next 12-18 months.
TVS Motor is looking to launch a range of products from 5kWh to 25kWh to expand its iQube line within the next 12-18 months.
TVS Motor is looking to launch a range of products from 5kWh to 25kWh to expand its iQube line within the next 12-18 months.
TVS Motor is looking to launch a range of products from 5kWh to 25kWh to expand its iQube line within the next 12-18 months.

TVS is planning to launch a range of products with batteries ranging between 5kWh to 25kWh. KN Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive at TVS Motor, was quoted by Mint saying, "We are significantly growing our EV (electric vehicle) volumes. We are doubling our electric scooter sales every quarter and will continue this momentum in the fourth quarter, too. We will cross more than 100,000 units in sales by the end of this fiscal."

The iQube electric scooter is one of the best-selling electric two-wheeler in the country at the moment. Last month, TVS sold 11,000 units of the electric scooter, inching closer to the segment leader S1 from Ola Electric. In the last three months, TVS has delivered 29,000 units of the iQube, almost double of what it sold in the second quarter of 2022-23. The iQube contributed to around one tenth of TVS Motor's overall sales in the country.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
149 cc
₹1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review

The two-wheeler manufacturer plans to increase production rate of the electric scooter to meet the high demand. “We have more than 25,000 bookings for the iQube, and we are getting the supply chain aligned to fulfil these orders as demand is in excess of supply. But the supply chain is now supporting us in our ramp-up. Our ramp-up will be an integrated effort of keeping the dealership network and variants ready and ramping up the supply chain," said the company. The two-wheeler manufacturer is also planning to expand its footprint in the country. It currently has around 200 dealers spread across 110 cities in India.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Electric vehicle iQube
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

TVS Motor plans to step up EV offensive as it clocks nearly 30% rise in profit
TVS Motor plans to step up EV offensive as it clocks nearly 30% rise in profit
In pics: Porsche Vision 357 is a tribute to the brand's first-ever car
In pics: Porsche Vision 357 is a tribute to the brand's first-ever car
Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Porsche Vision 357 concept honours glory from past
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
Lamborghini clocks best year ever in India in 2022 led by Urus supercar
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets
UK stutters, Japan stumbles as India leapfrogs in list of biggest auto markets

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city