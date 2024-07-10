HT Auto
TVS launches 2024 Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition. Check price and what is new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 15:47 PM
  • The new TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition comes with new colour and carbon fibre race-inspired graphics.
TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition
TVS Motor has introduced the Racing Edition of the Apache RTR 160 motorcycle with new colour and body graphic elements besides other updates.
TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition
TVS Motor has introduced the Racing Edition of the Apache RTR 160 motorcycle with new colour and body graphic elements besides other updates.

India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has launched a new edition of its popular motorcycle Apache RTR 160. TVS has introduced the Racing Edition of the bike today (July 10) at a price of 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two-wheeler maker has already initiated bookings for the Racing Edition of the Apache RTR 160 for customers across India. The bike comes with several updates including its design, colour and features on offer.

The launch of the Racing Edition of the Apache RTR 160 comes a month after the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the Black Edition of the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle. It sits on top of the Apache lineup in India, costing around 9,000 more than the Black Edition and marginally higher than the Apache RTR 160 RM.

The most prominent changes in the Racing Edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 are the new colour scheme and graphics elements. It is being offered with exclusive Matter Black body colour which looks sporty along with race-inspired carbon fibre graphics along with Racing Edition logo as well as red alloy wheels.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 650 spotted alongside Guerrilla 450. Reveals new details

TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition: Engine, performance

The TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition will continue to be powered by the same 160cc air-cooled engine that is also used for the standard versions. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and can deliver up to 15.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 12.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike comes with a top speed of 107 kmph. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, this launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers."

Also Read : Is Bajaj Freedom CNG bike safe? Watch it get crushed under a 10-tonne truck

TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition: Features

TVS Motor has kept the feature listf of the Apache RTR 160 similar to other variants. It offers three ride modes including Sport, Urban and Rain as well as Glide Through Technology for effortless low-speed riding. It also comes with the same digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect among other features.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 15:43 PM IST
TAGS: Apache RTR 160 Apache RTR 160 4V Apache Apache RTR 160 TVS Motor

