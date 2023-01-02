HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Motor Company Sales Slips 3.28% In December

TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced that its two-wheeler sales witnessed a 3.28 per cent decline in December 2022, with 227,666 units sold, as compared to 235,392 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The auto company said that its domestic two-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent in December 2022, with 161,369 units retailed last month as compared to 146,763 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 15:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The TVS iQube has witnessed a substantial year-on-year growth in December 2022. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)
The TVS iQube has witnessed a substantial year-on-year growth in December 2022. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)
The TVS iQube has witnessed a substantial year-on-year growth in December 2022. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)
The TVS iQube has witnessed a substantial year-on-year growth in December 2022.

TVS' motorcycle sales tumbled 6.73 per cent last month, with 124,705 units sold, as compared to 133,700 units retailed in December 2021. On the other hand, scooter sales of the auto company registered a 14 per cent year-on-year growth with 76,766 units sold in December 2022 as compared to the sale of 67,533 units in December 2021.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: LML to showcase Star electric scooter

TVS remains one of the frontrunners in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment when it comes to the legacy players. The auto manufacturer has claimed that its TVS iQube electric scooter continued to gain good momentum and registered 11,071 units in December 2022. The electric scooter claims to have witnessed a strong order book and increasing acceptance from consumers. The same electric scooter sold 1,212 units in December 2021, which means the iQube has seen significant sales growth in December last year.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ronin
225.9 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Jupiter 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter 125
124.8 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹76,025 - 82,575 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160r
163 cc
₹1 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In the international market, TVS' total two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,297 units in December 2022, as compared to 88,629 units in December of the previous year, marking a significant drop in sales.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, TVS' two-wheeler segment posted a 1.2 per cent marginal growth with 8.4 lakh units sold, as compared to 8.3 lakh units sold in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS iQube electric vehicle electric scooter
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December
This EV two-wheeler achieves growth of 389% in December
TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December
TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December
Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV to launch soon: All we know so far
Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV to launch soon: All we know so far
Nissan India registers 19% cumulative YTD wholesale growth at 8,991 units
Nissan India registers 19% cumulative YTD wholesale growth at 8,991 units
Kia crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales since India debut; Seltos, Sonet hit big
Kia crosses 8 lakh cumulative sales since India debut; Seltos, Sonet hit big

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city