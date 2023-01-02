TVS Motor Company sales slips 3.28% in December

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced that its two-wheeler sales witnessed a 3.28 per cent decline in December 2022, with 227,666 units sold, as compared to 235,392 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The auto company said that its domestic two-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent in December 2022, with 161,369 units retailed last month as compared to 146,763 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

TVS' motorcycle sales tumbled 6.73 per cent last month, with 124,705 units sold, as compared to 133,700 units retailed in December 2021. On the other hand, scooter sales of the auto company registered a 14 per cent year-on-year growth with 76,766 units sold in December 2022 as compared to the sale of 67,533 units in December 2021.

TVS remains one of the frontrunners in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment when it comes to the legacy players. The auto manufacturer has claimed that its TVS iQube electric scooter continued to gain good momentum and registered 11,071 units in December 2022. The electric scooter claims to have witnessed a strong order book and increasing acceptance from consumers. The same electric scooter sold 1,212 units in December 2021, which means the iQube has seen significant sales growth in December last year.

In the international market, TVS' total two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,297 units in December 2022, as compared to 88,629 units in December of the previous year, marking a significant drop in sales.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, TVS' two-wheeler segment posted a 1.2 per cent marginal growth with 8.4 lakh units sold, as compared to 8.3 lakh units sold in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

