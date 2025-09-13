TVS launches Jupiter 110 Special Edition at 93,031; Check what's special…

TVS Motor Company has given its best-selling scooter, the Jupiter 110 , a premium twist with the launch of a new Special Edition. Priced at ₹93,031 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this latest addition is now the most expensive variant in the Jupiter line-up and also ranks as the second most expensive 110cc scooter in India, sitting just below the Honda Activa Smart. With the Jupiter already enjoying a strong reputation for reliability and everyday usability, the Special Edition adds a distinctive look to appeal to style-conscious buyers who want something more exclusive.

What’s new in the Jupiter 110 Special Edition?

The most striking change is the all-black paint scheme, which covers the scooter’s bodywork from front to back, giving it a stealthy and modern appearance. Adding to the visual appeal, all badging, including the company logo and the scooter’s model name, is finished in bronze instead of the regular chrome. The only chrome element retained is the exhaust heat shield, creating a sharp contrast against the dark body. This cosmetic package gives the Special Edition a more premium road presence compared to the other four trims in the range.

Does it get any mechanical changes?

While the Special Edition looks different, it is mechanically the same as the Disc SXC variant that sits just below it. Buyers will find the same front disc brake setup and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience. One small but notable point is that, like the Disc SXC, this variant does not come with a kickstarter as standard. However, TVS does offer it as an optional accessory for those who want that extra backup.

How does it compare on price?

At ₹93,031, the Jupiter 110 Special Edition is the costliest model in the Jupiter family. To put it into perspective, prices for the standard line-up start much lower at ₹76,691. This new top trim also puts the Jupiter shoulder-to-shoulder with the Honda Activa Smart, which is priced at ₹95,567, making TVS a close competitor in the premium 110cc scooter space.

What powers the TVS Jupiter 110?

The Special Edition continues with the same 113.3cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine introduced last year. It produces 7.91 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 9.2 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. TVS has also equipped the scooter with an electric assist function that briefly boosts torque to 9.8 Nm. This makes the Jupiter feel more responsive during initial acceleration and helpful during quick overtakes in city traffic. The scooter can comfortably reach a top speed of 82 km/h, which is adequate for urban commuting.

What about OBD2 compliance?

For 2025, the Jupiter 110 has been updated to meet OBD-2B emission norms. This system uses sensors to track throttle response, fuel-air mixture, engine temperature, and engine speed in real time. The data is analysed by the onboard ECU to ensure the scooter runs efficiently and stays eco-friendly throughout its life. According to TVS, its entire range of products will transition to OBD-2B standards by March 2025, with the Jupiter already leading the charge.

What features does it offer?

The scooter remains packed with consumer-friendly features that enhance daily usability. It offers generous underseat storage that can fit two helmets, a convenient external fuel filler cap, and a USB port for charging devices on the go. LED lighting adds to safety and style, while the Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster provides app-based connectivity. Other smart touches include emergency stop signals, automatic turn indicators, hazard lamps, voice commands, distance-to-empty readings, and follow-me home headlamps, making the Jupiter one of the most feature-rich scooters in its class.

In how many colours is it available?

Apart from the Special Edition’s exclusive all-black finish, the Jupiter 110 continues to be available in six other colours: Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. This wide palette ensures buyers can choose a finish that best suits their personal style.

The launch of the Special Edition reinforces TVS’s strategy of offering buyers not just a practical and reliable scooter, but also one that makes a strong style statement. By combining everyday convenience with a stealthy new look, the Jupiter 110 Special Edition is aimed squarely at consumers who want a little more exclusivity in the 110cc scooter segment.

