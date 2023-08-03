TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Jupiter 110 ZX Drum variant bringing its SmartXonnect technology to the more affordable variant. The new TVS Jupiter 110 ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant is priced at ₹84,468 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is ₹4,520 cheaper than the Jupiter ZX Disc variant. The SmartXonnect digital console brings a host of connected features to the scooter.

The new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets a new Bluetooth-enabled digital console with the brand’s SmartXonnect technology. We’ve seen the unit on other models including the TVS NTorq before. The SmartXonnect tech brings turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist, call and SMS alerts, all of which help the riders commuter with minimal distractions. Moreover, the variant also gets built-in USB charging for smartphones. The new SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold colour scheme alongside the Starlight Blue shade.

The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold shade along with the existing Starlight Blue colour scheme

Power comes from the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. The motor develops 7.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The ZX Drum brake gets 130 mm drum brakes at either end with the combined braking system. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres at the front and rear.

The TVS Jupiter range starts from ₹73,240 for the base trim, going up to ₹89,648 for the Jupiter Classic variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The TVS Jupiter is one of the most popular scooters on sale in the country and is the second most-selling scooter after the Honda Activa. The new variant brings more value addition to the model, which will be appreciated by customers.

