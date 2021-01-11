TVS Jupiter scooter becomes more affordable with a new base variant

TVS Motor Company has recently introduced a new entry-level variant of its popular Jupiter scooter in the Indian market. The new 'sheet metal wheel' variant of the scooter has been priced at ₹63,497 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the rest of the variants have recently witnessed a minor price hike and have now become costlier by ₹1,645-2,770.

The next in the lineup Jupiter Standard costs ₹65,497. That said, the Honda Activa 6G rival has three more variants - ZX, ZX Disc, and Classic, priced at ₹68,247, ₹72,347, and ₹72,472, respectively, (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The TVS Jupiter is a direct rival to the likes Honda Activa 6G and the Hero Maestro Edge 110. It is one of the most feature-packed scooters in the segment. Some of the key features include a standard LED headlamp in all variants, a mobile charging provision, a large 21 litres under seat storage provision and 12-inch wheels at either end. It also gets an external fuel filler lid and boasts a 6-litre fuel tank.

In terms of mechanicals, the TVS Jupiter sources power from a 1097 cc, air-cooled engine. This powertrain comes with a CVT transmission system. The output from this engine stands at 7.3 bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.4 Nm at 5,500rpm.

Suspension duties on the Jupiter are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit that does duty at the rear. The standard braking setup comprises drums at either end and it also comes with a front disc option on select variants.