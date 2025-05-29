TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter 125 DT SXC at ₹88,942 (ex-showroom), featuring styling enhancements and an added set of features compared to other variants. Previously, TVS had launched the SmartXonnet variant of the Jupiter in 2023. Despite most design elements being consistent with other variants, this new version of the Jupiter 125 introduces a few aesthetic improvements.

Notably, it now comes a new dual-tone colour named Ivory Brown. Additionally, the manufacturer has incorporated dual-tone inner panels, which match the colour of the flat single-piece seat, along with 3D emblems and a white body-coloured grab rail. This positions the scooter as a competitive alternative to the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and other similar models.

Also Read : TVS NTorq 125 covers 1000 km under 15 hours breaking endurance records. Check details

TVS Jupiter DT SXC: Features

Feature-wise, the scooter boasts a digital instrument cluster equipped with TVS SmartXonnect connectivity, offering functionalities such as vehicle tracking, voice commands, turn-by-turn navigation, SMS alerts, and call alerts, all designed to enhance its consumer appeal.

Related watch: TVS Jupiter gets CNG avatar in concept | Launch, price, engine mileage explained | Auto Expo 2025

TVS Jupiter DT SXC: Engine and performance

Powering the TVS Jupiter 125 is a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm (without assist) and 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm (with assist). The torque is 10.5 Nm (without assist) at 4,500 rpm and 11.1 Nm of peak torque (with assist) is produced at the same rpm. The engine comes paired with a CVT gearbox.

Also Read : 2025 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with OBD2 compliance, prices start at ₹76,691

TVS Jupiter DT SXC: Specifications

On the mechanical front, this new variant maintains the same specifications as existing TVS Jupiter 125 models. It features a telescopic hydraulic suspension at the front and a twin-tube shock absorber at the rear with three-step adjustment. For braking, it uses a 220 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear, riding on 12-inch wheels. The ground clearance of the two-wheeler stands at 163 mm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: