TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Jupiter 110 scooter at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom) . The all-new TVS Jupiter 110 comes as the latest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has updated the 110 cc scooter with a revamped design and features as well as upgraded the powertrain with hybrid assist to churn out more power and torque than its predecessor.

With the significantly grown focus on personal mobility, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, scooters have witnessed rapid growth in demand. The easier manoeuvrability, practicality on offer, rising demand in rural markets across India, and growing number of women consumers are some of the key reasons that played crucial roles in the growth of scooters in the country. The 110 cc segment is one of the most in-demand spaces in the Indian scooter market due to the affordability of the products in this category.

With the updated version of Jupiter 110, TVS is aiming to increase its market share in the segment. However, it is not an easy task for the company as the TVS Jupiter 110 competes with tough rivals such as Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure Plus.

Here is a comparison between the TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Activa and Hero Pleasure Plus scooters.

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Price

The TVS Jupiter 110 comes priced between ₹73,700 and ₹87,250 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda Activa is priced between ₹76,684 and ₹82,684 (ex-showroom). Hero Pleasure Plus comes available at a price range of ₹71,213 and ₹83,113 (ex-showroom).

The base variant of the Hero Pleasure Plus is the most affordable among these scooters, while the top-end variant of the newly launched TVS Jupiter 110 comes as the most expensive model.

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Specifications

Powering the TVS Jupiter 110 scooter is a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine paired with hybrid assist and is capable of churning out 7.9 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 9.8 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm. Honda Activa gets power from a 109.51 cc single-cylinder motor. This power mill can generate 7.7 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 8.90 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The other model in the fray, Hero Pleasure Plus comes powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine that pumps out 8 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

