TVS iQube electric scooter to be sold in 20 more Indian cities

After Bengaluru and Delhi, TVS Motor Company is gearing up to add more names to the list of cities iQube electric scooter is sold in. The company's top honcho announced that TVS is planning to expand the sales reach of the electric scooter beyond the cities it is currently available in. However, no announcement was made regarding the names of the cities the iQube is bound to enter in the future. Apart from some tier-1 cities, expect a few tier-2 names included in the list as well. Needless to say, the multi-city approach of the iQube will help TVS to garner sales more competitively against the Bajaj Chetak.

The iQube is a heavily feature-packed feature. It comes with the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform and also gets an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. The connectivity app enables multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Navigation Assist, Remote Battery Charge Status, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

It comes packed with a 4.4 kW electric motor that propels it across the 40 kmph line in just 4.2 seconds. It has a top speed of 78 kmph and goes 75 km in one full battery charge cycle.

The TVS iQube is a direct rival to the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter that is also limitedly available in the country. On the other hand, the Ather 450X has now been introduced in a range of cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur etc.