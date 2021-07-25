TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Kochi

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of TVS iQube electric scooter in Kerala's Kochi at an on-road price of ₹1,23,917. The electric scooter will be available in select dealerships across the city and can be booked through the company website for a token amount of ₹5,000. The electric scooter was jointly launched by the Kerala transport minister Antony Raju and joint managing director of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu.

TVS iQube electric scooter features a 4.4 kW electric motor and has a maximum speed of 78 kmph. It can cover a distance of 75 km on full charge. The electric scooter can touch the speed of 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. TVS also announced end-to-end transparent digital purchase experience and dedicated customer relationship assistance for its customers.

TVS will also provide its customers with comprehensive charging support, ranging across multiple charging options including SmartXHome which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security. The brand also informed that for now charging units for the scooter will be installed at Cochin TVS dealership in Kochi. The company is planning to develop and expand public charging systems across the city.

At the launch event, Venu said that TVS Motor is transforming into a digital-age company that aims to offer world-class green and connected products. He also added that the TVS iQube will give the user a complete digital experience. “TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," he said.

