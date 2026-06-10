TVS hands over Apache RTR 310 to India's fastest 100m sprinter Gurindervir Singh

TVS Motor Company has presented the Apache RTR 310 to Gurindervir Singh, India's fastest 100m sprinter, in recognition of his achievements in athletics. The company said the handover symbolises the coming together of its quickest street performance motorcycle and the country's fastest man over 100 metres.

Gurindervir Singh recently set a new national benchmark

The honour comes after Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m event at the Federation Cup, setting a new national record. TVS stated that the association reflects the common theme of speed and performance shared by the athlete and the Apache brand.

The company also noted that the Apache lineup has grown into a global motorcycle brand with over 6.5 million customers across 90 countries.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine and performance

The Apache RTR 310 is the flagship naked streetfighter in TVS' portfolio and shares its underpinnings with the fully faired Apache RR 310.

Power comes from a 312.12 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 35.6 bhp and 28.7 Nm of torque in Sport, Track and SuperMoto modes. In Urban and Rain modes, power output is electronically reduced to improve rideability. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Packed with advanced electronics

One of the biggest highlights of the Apache RTR 310 is its extensive electronics package. The motorcycle offers multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, wheelie control and rear lift-off protection.

It also features a 5-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, sequential turn indicators and tyre pressure monitoring. Depending on the variant, buyers can also opt for features such as a brass-coated chain, clear clutch cover and fully adjustable suspension through TVS' Built To Order programme.

Rivals in the segment

With its aggressive styling and performance-focused package, the Apache RTR 310 competes against motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400 and BMW G 310 R in the premium naked streetfighter segment.

Commenting on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said the company wanted to recognise Gurindervir Singh's pursuit of excellence and his commitment to pushing boundaries.

Speaking after receiving the motorcycle, Gurindervir Singh said he was honoured by the gesture and added that the Apache RTR 310 reflects the qualities of speed, precision and performance that he strives for on the track.

TVS added that it will continue to collaborate with personalities who embody the performance-oriented philosophy of the Apache brand.

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