TVS Apache RTX makes Europe debut with new rally-style colour scheme

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2026, 12:46 pm
  • TVS Apache RTX 300 makes its European debut in a new rally-style colour scheme. The 299 cc ADV could soon join TVS’ growing Europe line-up.

TVS Apache RTX
The TVS Apache RTX has been showcased in Europe with a brand-new colour scheme (@iamabikerdotcom/Instagram)
TVS Apache RTX
The TVS Apache RTX has been showcased in Europe with a brand-new colour scheme
The TVS Apache RTX 300 has made its European debut wearing a fresh colour scheme, signalling the brand’s intent to strengthen its foothold overseas. The middleweight adventure motorcycle that marked TVS Motor Company’s entry into the ADV space was displayed with a striking multi-tone finish that is quite distinct from the options currently available on our shores.

TVS has been steadily expanding its overseas operations, and Europe forms a key part of that strategy. The company has been operating in the region through its partnership with Emil Frey since 2024, with models such as the Apache RR 310, the TVS X and the iQube e-scooter forming part of its European portfolio. The Apache RTX’s appearance at a European showcase indicates that the ADV could eventually join this line-up.

TVS Apache RTX
The European display unit stands out thanks to its vivid, multi-tone finish (@iamabikerdotcom/Instagram)
TVS Apache RTX
The European display unit stands out thanks to its vivid, multi-tone finish (@iamabikerdotcom/Instagram)

The highlight of the display unit was its new paint job. Unlike the Indian-spec versions, which are offered in Pearl White, Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Tarn Bronze and Viper Green, the European show bike adopts a more vivid, rally-style colour scheme. The mainframe is finished in red, while the subframe contrasts in white. The fuel tank combines white panels with red and black detailing, and the front fascia and fender feature blue elements. The alloy wheels feature a split red-and-black treatment, and the seat receives red accents across a black base. The bodywork features a matte surface finish for a muted texture. Mechanical components such as the gold-finished USD front forks and transparent windscreen remain unchanged.

The Apache RTX 300 was initially unveiled as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where it introduced TVS’s new RT-XD4 engine platform and showcased the company’s direction for the adventure touring segment. Positioned in the quarter-litre to sub-400 cc category, the model is aimed at competing with established offerings such as the KTM 250 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a 299 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The power unit is mated to a 6-speed transmission, supported by a wet, multi-plate slipper clutch. The bike incorporates a ride-by-wire throttle system and offers four selectable riding modes, Tour, Rally, Urban and Rain, allowing adjustments to throttle sensitivity and traction control intervention depending on terrain and weather conditions.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2026, 12:46 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTX 300 TVS ADV adventure bik

