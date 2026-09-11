TVS Apache RTX 300 launched in Italy with two variants, prices start at EUR 4,890

TVS Motor has introduced the RTX 300 in Italy, marking the company's entry into the European adventure motorcycle market with its new 300cc adventure tourer. Sold under the RTX 300 name in Europe, the motorcycle is offered in two variants, Essential and Adventurer, with prices starting at EUR 4,890. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2026.

The RTX 300 is based on TVS Motor's new RT-XD4 engine platform and is aimed at riders looking for a motorcycle that can handle daily commuting as well as longer touring and light off-road riding. The European-spec model is also designed to meet the A2 licence requirements.

Two variants on offer

The entry-level Essential variant is priced at EUR 4,890, while the higher-spec Adventurer costs EUR 5,290. The Essential is available in Lightning Black and Pearl White, while the Adventurer gets a Viper Green finish.

The Essential gets four riding modes, a 5-inch TFT display with SmartXonnect connectivity, cruise control, traction control, switchable ABS and full-LED lighting. The Adventurer builds on this equipment with additional touring and adventure-focused features, including a bidirectional quickshifter and tyre pressure monitoring system.

299cc engine makes 36PS

Power comes from a 299.1cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. In European specification, it produces 36 PS and 28.5 Nm, with power sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox. The engine uses ride-by-wire, while an assist and slipper clutch is also included.

The RTX 300 also gets four riding modes: Urban, Rain, Tour and Rally. These allow the motorcycle's engine response and electronic intervention to be adapted to different riding conditions. Traction control is also included, while the ABS can be switched off for riding on loose surfaces.

Adventure-focused cycle parts

The RTX 300 uses an inverted long-travel front fork and a rear monoshock, with the latter being adjustable. It rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, with 110/80-19 and 150/70-17 tyres respectively. Braking hardware comprises a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

The motorcycle measures 2,176 mm in length, 884 mm in width and 1,400 mm in height. It has an 835 mm seat height, a 1,430 mm wheelbase and 200 mm of ground clearance. The dry weight is listed at 169.7 kg, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 12.5 litres.

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TFT display and touring technology

A 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with SmartXonnect forms the centre of the RTX 300's electronics package. It supports connectivity features, navigation and riding data, while Bluetooth connectivity and map mirroring are also available. Cruise control is standard, making the motorcycle better suited to longer highway runs.

The Adventurer variant is aimed more directly at riders who intend to spend time touring and exploring away from the tarmac. Along with its bidirectional quickshifter and TPMS, it gets additional adventure-oriented equipment and premium finishes.

Five-year warranty and two years of roadside assistance

One of the highlights of the Italian-market RTX 300 is its ownership package. TVS Italy is offering a five-year warranty on the motorcycle, along with two years of roadside assistance. The Italian website also lists financing plans developed in partnership with Santander.

TVS has also developed a dedicated range of accessories for the RTX 300, including side panniers, a top box, tank protection, a bash plate, a raised front fender and knuckle guards.

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