Planning to buy TVS Apache RTR 160? Here are 5 alternative bikes to consider

The 160 cc motorcycles in India have become quite popular recently. These motorcycles suit people who are upgrading from 100 cc or 125 cc but they don't want a regular 150 cc commuter, instead, they want something that has some fun and character. Here comes the TVS Apache RTR 160 which was one of the first motorcycles to enter this segment.
TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced back in 2006 as the rival to the Bajaj Pulsar. The latest iteration of the Apache RTR 160 is priced between ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.29 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The motorcycle is offered in three variants - Drum, Disc and Bluetooth. There are few special editions as well which cost a bit more. Powering the motorcycle is a 159.7cc air-cooled two-valve single-cylinder engine. It puts out 16 bhp and 12.7 Nm in Sport riding mode whereas in Urban and Raind modes, the power and torque output falls to 13 bhp and 12.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
If you are considering buying the TVS Apache RTR 160 then here are five other motorcycles that you might want to consider first.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits above the Pulsar N150 in the manufacturer's lineup. It is priced between ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh, depending on the variant that the customer opts for. The motorcycle comes with a t 164.82cc air-/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 15.8 bhp and 14.65 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
Another Bajaj motorcycle that a person can consider is the Pulsar N150, if he or she wants a 150 cc motorcycle instead of a 160 cc one. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N150 starts at ₹1.25 lakh ex-showroom. The engine puts out 14 bhp and 13.5 Nm, while the gearbox is the same 5-speed unit. The motorcycle was updated with a new digital instrument cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity which is also available on other Pulsar models.
The Xtreme 160R is one of the latest entrants into the 160 cc segment. It is priced at ₹1.11 lakh ex-showroom for the single-disc variant. The 163 cc air-cooled engine produces 14.8 bhp and 14 Nm. The motorcycle comes with single-channel ABS, a first-in-segment drag race timer, a digital instrument cluster and a wide rear tyre.
The Honda SP160 is the elder sibling of the SP125. It utilizes a 162.71 cc engine that puts out 13.27 bhp and 14.58 Nm. When compared to other 160 cc motorcycles, the SP160 does look a bit understated. So, it might be a choice for people who are not looking to turn too many heads on the road.
The Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3 is one of the oldest rivals to the TVS Apache RTR 160. The prices for the Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3 starts at ₹1.22 lakh ex-showroom. When the motorcycle was first launched, it was positioned as a sporty motorcycle however, with time that reputation is now gone. It now uses 149 cc air-cooled engine that produces 12 bhp and 13.3 Nm which are lower than the FZ16 that was first introduced back in 2008.
