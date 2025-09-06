TVS Apache limited-edition models and new top-end variants launched, starting at 1.24 lakh

TVS Motor Company has marked 20 years of its Apache motorcycle range with the introduction of limited-edition celebratory models and the launch of new flagship variants of the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V. The move comes as the brand celebrates two decades of influence in India’s performance motorcycling space, where it has steadily built a reputation for bringing racing technology to the road.

Launched in 2005, the Apache series was TVS’s answer to the growing demand for sporty motorcycles in India. Over the years, the lineup has grown from the early RTR 150 to today’s diverse family, including the RTR 160, 180, 200, RTR 310 and the fully faired RR 310. Positioned in the premium commuter and entry-level sports bike segment, the Apache has been a rival to models such as the Bajaj Pulsar, Yamaha FZ and KTM Duke series, while also carving out its own loyal community of enthusiasts.

The Apache brand has also been an extension of TVS’s motorsport heritage. With four decades of racing history, TVS Racing has been the testbed for many of the technologies, such as race-tuned fuel injection, slipper clutch, and ride modes, that later found their way into Apache production models.

Apache anniversary editions: What’s new

To commemorate the milestone, TVS has launched limited-edition versions across the Apache range: RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200, RTR 310 and RR 310. These feature a distinctive black-and-champagne gold paint scheme, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a commemorative 20-year logo. A USB charger, being offered for the first time on Apache motorcycles, adds a practical touch.

These celebratory editions are priced higher than the standard variants and are expected to appeal to collectors and long-time Apache fans.

New top-end RTR 160 4V and 200 4V variants

The bigger news is the introduction of new top-spec trims for the Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V, which now get several upgrades aimed at improving safety, visibility and rider connectivity:

Lighting: A Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs, making the bikes fully LED-equipped for the first time.

Instrumentation: A new 5-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth pairing, navigation, and voice assist.

Safety & Control: Traction control system, assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS on the Apache RTR 200 4V.

Design: New colour options, Racing Red, Marine Blue, and Matte Black (160 4V); Matte Black and Granite Grey (200 4V), with sharper graphics to distinguish the new trims.

While the 160 4V continues to be the most powerful air/oil-cooled 160cc motorcycle in India, producing around 17 bhp, the 200 4V delivers roughly 20 bhp, placing it in competition with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM Duke 200. Both models retain features like multiple ride modes (Urban, Rain and Sport) and adjustable brake and clutch levers, which have made them stand out in their segments.

Pricing overview

Apache RTR 160 4V: Ranging from ₹ 1,28,490 for the Black edition to ₹ 1,47,990 for the new TFT + Projector Headlamp variant.

1,28,490 for the Black edition to 1,47,990 for the new TFT + Projector Headlamp variant. Apache RTR 200 4V: ₹ 1,53,990 for the USD + LCD variant and ₹ 1,59,990 for the new TFT-equipped top-end trim.

1,53,990 for the USD + LCD variant and 1,59,990 for the new TFT-equipped top-end trim. Limited-Edition 20th Anniversary Range: RTR 160 priced at ₹ 1,37,990, RTR 180 at ₹ 1,39,990, RTR 160 4V at ₹ 1,50,990, RTR 200 4V at ₹ 1,62,990, RTR 310 at ₹ 3,11,000 and RR 310 at ₹ 3,37,000. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Over 6.5 million Apaches have been sold across 80 countries, making it one of TVS’s most successful exports as well. With the new anniversary editions and upgraded trims, the company is looking to consolidate Apache’s place in India’s premium motorcycle market while also appealing to new riders abroad.

