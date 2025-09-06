HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Apache Limited Edition Models And New Top End Variants Launched, Starting At 1.24 Lakh

TVS Apache limited-edition models and new top-end variants launched, starting at 1.24 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 06 Sept 2025, 13:50 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Marking 20 years of the Apache range, TVS Motor Company introduces limited-edition models and upgraded RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V variants.

TVS Apache RTR 20th anniversary
TVS has launched the Apache 160 4V and 200 4V 20th anniversary editions.
TVS Apache RTR 20th anniversary
TVS has launched the Apache 160 4V and 200 4V 20th anniversary editions.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS XL100 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

TVS Motor Company has marked 20 years of its Apache motorcycle range with the introduction of limited-edition celebratory models and the launch of new flagship variants of the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V. The move comes as the brand celebrates two decades of influence in India’s performance motorcycling space, where it has steadily built a reputation for bringing racing technology to the road.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Launched in 2005, the Apache series was TVS’s answer to the growing demand for sporty motorcycles in India. Over the years, the lineup has grown from the early RTR 150 to today’s diverse family, including the RTR 160, 180, 200, RTR 310 and the fully faired RR 310. Positioned in the premium commuter and entry-level sports bike segment, the Apache has been a rival to models such as the Bajaj Pulsar, Yamaha FZ and KTM Duke series, while also carving out its own loyal community of enthusiasts.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
TVS XL100
Engine Icon99.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹46,354
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine Icon159.7 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf 100 (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹60,118
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹59,881
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,998
Compare
View Offers
Fujiyama Spectra (HT Auto photo)
Fujiyama Spectra
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹51,528
Compare
View Offers

The Apache brand has also been an extension of TVS’s motorsport heritage. With four decades of racing history, TVS Racing has been the testbed for many of the technologies, such as race-tuned fuel injection, slipper clutch, and ride modes, that later found their way into Apache production models.

Apache anniversary editions: What’s new

To commemorate the milestone, TVS has launched limited-edition versions across the Apache range: RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200, RTR 310 and RR 310. These feature a distinctive black-and-champagne gold paint scheme, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a commemorative 20-year logo. A USB charger, being offered for the first time on Apache motorcycles, adds a practical touch.

These celebratory editions are priced higher than the standard variants and are expected to appeal to collectors and long-time Apache fans.

New top-end RTR 160 4V and 200 4V variants

The bigger news is the introduction of new top-spec trims for the Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V, which now get several upgrades aimed at improving safety, visibility and rider connectivity:

  • Lighting: A Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs, making the bikes fully LED-equipped for the first time.
  • Instrumentation: A new 5-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth pairing, navigation, and voice assist.
  • Safety & Control: Traction control system, assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS on the Apache RTR 200 4V.
  • Design: New colour options, Racing Red, Marine Blue, and Matte Black (160 4V); Matte Black and Granite Grey (200 4V), with sharper graphics to distinguish the new trims.

While the 160 4V continues to be the most powerful air/oil-cooled 160cc motorcycle in India, producing around 17 bhp, the 200 4V delivers roughly 20 bhp, placing it in competition with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM Duke 200. Both models retain features like multiple ride modes (Urban, Rain and Sport) and adjustable brake and clutch levers, which have made them stand out in their segments.

Pricing overview

  • Apache RTR 160 4V: Ranging from 1,28,490 for the Black edition to 1,47,990 for the new TFT + Projector Headlamp variant.
  • Apache RTR 200 4V: 1,53,990 for the USD + LCD variant and 1,59,990 for the new TFT-equipped top-end trim.
  • Limited-Edition 20th Anniversary Range: RTR 160 priced at 1,37,990, RTR 180 at 1,39,990, RTR 160 4V at 1,50,990, RTR 200 4V at 1,62,990, RTR 310 at 3,11,000 and RR 310 at 3,37,000. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Over 6.5 million Apaches have been sold across 80 countries, making it one of TVS’s most successful exports as well. With the new anniversary editions and upgraded trims, the company is looking to consolidate Apache’s place in India’s premium motorcycle market while also appealing to new riders abroad.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 06 Sept 2025, 13:50 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTR 160 4v Apache RTR 200 4v

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.