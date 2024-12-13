Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Trying To Decide On A 125 Cc Bike Under 1 Lakh? Here Are Some Of The Options Which Make The Most Sense

Trying to decide on a 125 cc bike under 1 lakh? Here are some options which make the most sense

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Dec 2024, 16:30 PM
Follow us on:
There are select options in the market when eyeing a stylish 125cc motorbike. Some popular options include the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and the Hero Xtreme 1
...
Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Hero Xtreme 125R are designed to cater for the young audience.

If you're searching for a 125cc motorbike under a budget of 1 lakh (ex-showroom) you might find yourself in a scarcity of options as there aren't too many options which look stylish. However, we've compiled a list of bikes to match your needs and simplify your search. Listed below are some options under 1 lakh with a 125cc engine.

1Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125R features a distinctive design which is creating keeping a younger audience in mind. It starts at 95,000 for the IBS variant and goes up to 99,500 (both ex-showroom) for the ABS one. This motorcycle features a 125 cc engine with fuel injection churning out 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It features a single-channel ABS on the top-spec version and hazard lamps are standard on both models.

2Bajaj Pulsar N125

The Pulsar N125 is priced starting from 92,704 going up to 96,704 (both ex-showroom). The N125 is not shy of the latest features, it gets stylish LED head and tail lamps along with a 125cc engine producing 11.8 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity in the higher variant and a mono-shock suspension at the rear which enhances the sportiness of the motorbike.

3Honda SP 125

The Honda SP 125 is a more practical and affordable option under one lakh when compared to other bikes of this list. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and an LED headlamp and its 123.94 cc motor makes 10.72 bhp of peak power with 10.9 Nm of maximum torque. The SP 125 sits above the Shine 125 in Honda's lineup and comes as a slightly more premium model than its sibling. The Honda SP125 disc brake variant is priced at 91,468 while the standard drum variant costs 87,468 (both ex-showroom).

4TVS Raider 125

The TVS Raider comes with an array of options with 6 different variants. The entry-level Drum variant is priced at 85,000 and the top-spec SX variant costs 1,04,471 (both ex-showroom). Its 125 cc engine produces 11.2 bhp of power and 11.75 Nm of torque with iGO assist tech.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon124.58 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹ 94,707 - 98,707
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,843 - 91,610
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon64.75 kmpl
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 68,077 - 90,989
Compare View Offers
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon60.0 kmpl
₹ 86,467 - 90,567
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.11 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Although this bike doesn't technically fit the list of under 1 lakh, it also doesn't exceed the budget quite enough for this option to be completely omitted from it. The NS125 might look dated, but it features a muscular and sportier aesthetic than its sibling the N125 which shares the same performance and engine as this bike. Those who love how the NS 200 looks but cannot make the stretch can surely opt for this one being offered within a much lower price bracket. It has identical features to the N125 like LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity. The pricing of the NS125 starts at 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom). With the ongoing discount season, you might even just find a few discounts to make your way around the extra cost.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2024, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Honda SP 125 Honda SP 125 Hero Xtreme 125R Hero Xtreme 125R Bajaj Pulsar N125 Pulsar N125 TVS Raider 125 TVS Raider 125 Bajaj Pulsar NS125
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS