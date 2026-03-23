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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph's 350 Cc Motorcycle Range To Launch In 1st Week Of April

Triumph's 350 cc motorcycle range to launch in 1st week of April

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 23 Mar 2026, 14:41 pm
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  • Triumph Motorcycles will launch its new 350 cc range in India in early April, featuring models like Speed, Scrambler, and Thruxton.

Image of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X used for representational purpose only.
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Triumph Speed 400
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Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed that its new 350 cc motorcycle range will debut in India during the first week of April. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Speed, Scrambler, and Thruxton models, along with possible additions such as a Tracker variant and a smaller-capacity version of the Speed T4.

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This move signals Triumph’s intent to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive sub-400 cc segment, where pricing and accessibility play a crucial role in buyer decisions.

New 349 cc engine details

At the heart of this new range will be a downsized version of the existing 398 cc engine. Triumph is likely to reduce the bore while retaining the stroke, bringing displacement down to approximately 349 cc. This change could result in a less over-square configuration, which typically enhances low-end and mid-range performance. This should help when riding the bike in the city.

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While official figures are yet to be revealed, estimates suggest that the new engine could produce close to 35 bhp and around 32 to 33 Nm of torque. This would position the motorcycles competitively in terms of usable performance, especially for city riding and relaxed highway cruising.

Familiar design and hardware

In terms of design and mechanicals, the 350 cc motorcycles are expected to closely mirror their 400 cc counterparts. This means the bikes will likely retain their neo-retro styling, chassis setup, and core hardware components.

However, expectations around feature upgrades remain conservative. The current 400 cc lineup lacks certain modern additions such as TFT displays, ride modes, and quick-shifters, and it appears unlikely that these will be introduced with the new 350 cc range.

Price advantage through lower GST

One of the biggest advantages of the new 350 cc lineup will be its pricing. By falling under the 18 per cent GST bracket, these motorcycles will be significantly more affordable than the 400 cc models, which attract higher taxation.

Dealer inputs indicate that ex-showroom prices could drop by around 15,000 to 20,000, while the overall on-road price difference may extend to 25,000 to 30,000, depending on the variant.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2026, 14:41 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X Thruxton
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